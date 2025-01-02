THISDAY Awards: Nominees For Bank of the Year

Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank has been recognised as “Bank of the Year” for its exceptional leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to sustainable banking. Under the strategic direction of its leadership, notably with the appointment of Dame Adaora Umeoji as the first female Group CEO, the bank has demonstrated remarkable resilience and forward-thinking.

Zenith’s global footprint, exemplified by the recent launch of its Paris branch, underscores its ambition to expand and serve international markets. The bank’s consistent recognition with accolades such as Global Finance’s Best Bank in Nigeria and International Banker’s Most Sustainable Bank reflects its strong governance, operational excellence, and adaptability.

Zenith’s continued investment in cutting-edge technology and its robust customer-centric approach position it at the forefront of Nigeria’s banking sector.

This confluence of strategic foresight and operational efficiency has solidified its reputation as a leader in the industry, making it a deserving recipient of the “Bank of the Year” award

Access Bank

Access Bank’s recognition as “Bank of the Year” underscores its strategic leadership, rapid expansion, and commitment to innovation and sustainability. With the steady launch of Access Bank branches across Africa and swift entry into new markets, the bank has solidified its presence as a pan-African financial powerhouse.

Recognised as the Best Digital Bank at the 2024 Digital Jurist Awards, Access Bank continues to lead in digital transformation. Its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles earned it Euromoney’s award for Best Bank for ESG, reinforcing its reputation as a responsible corporate leader.

These achievements reflect Access Bank’s strategic foresight, operational excellence, and role as a key driver of growth in Africa and beyond.

Providus Bank

Providus Bank has earned the “Bank of the Year” title for its transformative strides in Nigeria’s banking sector. Its acquisition of Unity Bank, which expanded its network to 243 branches nationwide, marked a pivotal step in its journey to becoming a tier-one institution.

Renowned for technological excellence, Providus Bank introduced the World MasterCard, enabling seamless international transactions with dual-currency functionality, a first in its class. Further solidifying its impact, the bank partnered with Mastercard to launch the AmphiCard, a groundbreaking solution tailored for SMEs, showcasing its commitment to driving entrepreneurship and economic growth. These achievements reflect Providus Bank’s strategic vision, innovation, and dedication to empowering businesses and individuals, cementing its position as a leader in the industry.