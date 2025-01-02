Okpalanedu: Software, Hardware Training Will Boost Development

Chief Executive Officer, Gadgethub Limited, Constantine Okpalanedu, speaks to Emma Okonji about his over 16 years of commitment to tech innovation, tech-trend adaptation, software and hardware training, among others. Excerpts:

As a Political Scientist turned techpreneur, what motivated your choice of career in the tech space and what has been your impact on the technology sector?

As a Political Scientist turned tech entrepreneur, my transition into the technology sector has been nothing short of transformative. My deep-rooted belief in technology as a powerful catalyst for social change and empowerment has shaped every aspect of my journey. While my academic background in political science provided me with a comprehensive understanding of governance, societal structures, and human interactions, it also heightened my awareness of the pressing challenges we face as a society. It became increasingly clear to me that technology holds the key to scalable and innovative solutions, particularly in emerging markets like Nigeria. In essence, my motivation for venturing into tech business can be distilled into several key themes: Passion for problem-solving. I have always been driven by a desire to tackle real-world challenges head-on. Technology: With its unparalleled ability to revolutionise access to information and enhance business operations, seemed like the ideal platform for me to make a meaningful impact. Desire for impact: The potential to create a product or service that could positively affect the lives of millions captivated me. Inter-disciplinary skills: My background in political science armed me with invaluable skills such as analytical thinking, strategic planning, and the foresight to anticipate societal trends. These skills have proven essential in navigating the complexities of building a successful tech-enterprise. I was excited about the chance to push boundaries, solve tech related problems , and make a lasting impact on society. The impact of my endeavours in the technology sector can be summarised through key achievements such as pioneering IT services and products. As the founder of Gadgethub Ltd, I have led efforts that provided individuals and businesses with cutting-edge technology solutions. Our innovations have significantly enhanced productivity and connectivity, empowering our clients to thrive through our e-commerce platform, www.gadgethubng.com. We have democratized access to quality, affordable tech tools for small and medium enterprises. This access is vital for fostering growth and enabling entrepreneurs to scale up their businesses.

Emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are fast driving innovation across different sectors. How are you leveraging AI to drive innovation?

At Gadgethub limited, we are at the forefront of embracing artificial intelligence (AI) as a transformative tool that fuels innovation and delivers significant value to our clients and customers. The integration of AI into our operations encompasses a variety of critical dimensions. We are revolutionising customer interactions by employing AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants throughout our platform. These intelligent systems provide personalised support and ensure quick resolutions to inquiries, creating seamless customer experience.

What are some of the activities of Gadgethub that stand it out?

At Gadgethub, we specialise in providing a comprehensive range of technology supplies, hardware, and software solutions. Our services include the installation and remote management of IT systems to address our clients’ technological needs effectively while they focus on their daily operations.

Additionally, we conduct thorough reviews of emerging technology trends, which we disseminate through our social media channels and blog platforms.

We also offer training programmes for undergraduates in both hardware and software disciplines.

Furthermore, we provide our clients with expert technical advice at no cost, assisting them in selecting the most suitable products and software to enhance their business operations.

We are in a fast technology age. How has Gadgethub positioned itself to be at the forefront of tech innovation?

At Gadgethub, our core competency lies in addressing the contemporary demands of technology products and services. We accomplish this through a diverse team of seasoned IT professionals, each possessing extensive experience in the field. Our team actively participates in seminars and technology trade fairs, both domestically and internationally, to remain informed about the latest advancements and trends in the technology space.

What makes Gadgethub unique in the IT space?

The three core principles that distinguish us are trust, timeliness, and teamwork. We consistently endeavour to exceed our clients’ expectations. In essence, we are committed to upholding trust and excellence in our daily operations. Furthermore, one of our fundamental values is our responsibility to contribute positively to the environments in which we operate. We conduct ourselves with integrity, even in the absence of oversight. Ultimately, we regard God as our greatest strength and partner in our endeavours.

What are some of the major projects that spurred high moments in your career?

Some of our major projects that spurred high moments, include: the successful installation of alternative power solutions, specifically solar power, and closed-circuit surveillance (CCTV) systems at the Chief Tunde Afolabi Infectious Disease Centre, University College Hospital, Ibadan during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The project was subcontracted to Gadgethub by Xspeedo Integrated Services Ltd.

Secondly, we were part of government intervention by successfully installing intelligent disinfectant channel machines in various companies and government institutions throughout the same Covid period.

Additionally, one of our high moments was when we conducted consultancy services and market intelligence surveys for Chikason Group and other investor companies interested in investing and gaining a share in the Nigerian technology market.

Lastly, we have consistently provided significant cost advantages to numerous companies and institutions, facilitating substantial savings in their procurement of IT products and services.

What is your advice for the youths that see you as their role model?

In everything you pursue in life, priorities your faith—put God first and let that guiding principle shape your actions. Alongside this, focus on working smart rather than just hard; remember that there are no shortcuts on the path to true success. Surround yourself with friends and associates who engage in legitimate business practices, as this can provide a positive and supportive environment. Maintain a low profile and steer clear of controversies; by consistently making the right choices, you will find that divinity may very well come your way.

As we progress, I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our esteemed customers and clients for their continued support and trust in our services. We also extend a warm invitation to other businesses to join our growing list of clients. Companies should be rest assured that we are committed to delivering exceptional satisfaction and fostering a prosperous partnership with them in 2025.

Most times, people use emerging technology tools for the wrong things like hacking. What is your take on this, and how will you advise against the negative use of emerging technologies?

First is to encourage ethical awareness. It is crucial for developers and users to embrace ethical frameworks and fully comprehend the implications of their actions. A proactive approach to cybersecurity must be adopted by all users. It is essential for governmental bodies and technology organisations to establish and enforce laws that impose penalties for the misuse of technology while simultaneously fostering an environment that incentivises responsible innovation, and promote positive applications. For instance, the use of AI in advancing healthcare, blockchain technology to enhance transparency in transactions, and the role of Internet of Things (IoTs) in modernising agricultural practices are powerful examples that can motivate users to leverage their skills for constructive purposes. Educate the general public. about the potential risks associated with misuse, can empower members of society to identify and avoid unethical behaviours when engaging with technology. We should prioritise the culture that encourages responsibility, transparency, and with that, we can unlock the full capabilities of emerging technologies for the benefit of all while simultaneously mitigating their potential negative consequences.

What is your view about government support for small tech businesses in Nigeria, and what form of government policies do you think will enhance the growth of small businesses?

As a passionate business owner in the dynamic tech sector, I firmly believe that robust government support for small businesses is essential for nurturing innovation, creating job opportunities, and fueling economic growth. However, many small tech enterprises in Nigeria grapple with considerable obstacles, including limited access to funding, insufficient infrastructure, and erratic policy implementation that hinder their progress. It is crucial for the government to initiate targeted programmes such as tech funds and grants, low-interest loans, and venture capital funds, specifically designed for tech startups

For small tech businesses to thrive, they require an environment conducive for productivity. This involves reliable electricity, affordable internet connectivity, and access to collaborative workspaces or technology hubs. Providing tax breaks or holidays for small businesses during their formative years can alleviate financial pressure considerably. The proposed tax reform bill has the potential to significantly benefit small businesses and support their sustainability.

On a special note, I would like to express our gratitude to the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund – www.lsetf.ng for their invaluable support. Through this initiative, our company, Gadgethub, has successfully accessed an SME loan at a favorable single-digit interest rate of 9 per cent, with a repayment schedule stretched over 18 months, enabling us to continue our journey of innovation and growth.

How will you describe the business environment in 2024, and what are your expectations and projections for 2025?

The Nigerian business landscape in 2024 has been characterised by a complex interplay of significant challenges coupled with promising avenues for growth. Here are my detailed observations for the year: The relentless grip of persistent inflation, alongside soaring interest rates, has significantly elevated the overall cost of conducting business in Nigeria. This economic strain has compelled many enterprises to reassess their operational strategies to maintain profitability.

With anticipated reforms and burgeoning international partnerships, there is optimism that Nigeria could experience improved macroeconomic stability in the near future. These advancements could lead to a reduction in inflation rates and enhanced liquidity in the foreign exchange market, creating a more conducive business environment. As the internet penetration deepens and the rollout of 5G technology accelerates, the adoption of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain, is expected to gain considerable momentum. This technological leap will foster an innovative ecosystem ripe with opportunities. In parallel, the demand for cloud computing and cybersecurity services is projected to soar as more businesses transit into the digital realm, highlighting the importance of safeguarding data and information.

What is your take on Nigeria’s digital transformation initiative, and how will the initiative benefit small tech businesses in Nigeria?

Nigeria’s digital transformation initiative, spearheaded by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, marks a pivotal moment in the country’s journey into technological advancement. The initiative aims not just to enhance innovation, but also to streamline operations and stimulate significant economic growth for small tech businesses. The benefits of the initiative are abundant and multifaceted. The Nigerian government is prioritising the expansion of broadband accessibility and the overall digital infrastructure. The commitment resulted in a more stable and accessible platform for tech enterprises. Startups can capitalise on improved connectivity to deliver their products and services with greater efficiency, ultimately enhancing customer experiences and operational workflows. The Minister has delineated nine crucial policy initiatives that are set for review and implementation. These policies hold the potentials to significantly empower small tech businesses, providing them with the structure and support necessary to up-scale their operations and innovate without constraints. By nurturing local talent, the initiative ensures that tech businesses have access to a continuous stream of capable professionals who can drive their growth and innovation and broadened market access.

Nigeria currently has a high rate of digital skills dearth. What in your view should the government and the private sector do to address the challenge?

Nigeria’s digital skills gap presents a formidable barrier to the nation’s economic growth and its competitiveness on the global stage. To effectively tackle this pressing issue, a comprehensive set of work plans are necessary for both the government and the private sector to undertake: national digital skills strategy. Government should prioritise the creation and implementation of a robust national strategy focused explicitly on digital skills development. This strategy must emphasize the importance of technology education, continuous up-skilling, and the concept of lifelong learning, ensuring that all citizens have access to the digital knowledge necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market.

It is crucial to allocate substantial funding towards enhancing ICT infrastructure, which includes the installation of reliable internet access across both rural and urban areas, thereby bridging the digital divide. Improved connectivity is essential for facilitating access to digital education and resources.