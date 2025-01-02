NSCDC to Expand Operational Area Commands, Stations in Enugu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has concluded modalities to expand its operational area commands and stations in Enugu State in 2025.

The state Commandant, Mr Elijah Willie, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enug yesterday.

Willie said that each of the 17 Local Government Areas in the state would have an additional NSCDC station.

According to Willie, the additional stations are expected to be established within January.

“The command will increase the stations to two NSCDC stations per council area; thus, from 17 NSCDC stations to 34 NSCDC stations in the state.

“Likewise our NSCDC Area Command Offices, located in each of the three senatorial districts, have been increased to additional three NSCDC Area Command Offices.

“Thus, each senatorial district has two NSCDC Area Command Offices,” he said.

The commandant explained that the expansion became necessary to get the corps stations/offices closer to the people for more effectiveness.

Willie said that the two stations in each council area would be placed within extremes of each other to strategically cover each council area, adding that the same would be done for the area command offices.

“What we intend to achieve is to get our stations, area command offices as well as officers and men closer to the grassroots to easily get actionable intelligence to nip crime in the bud at its formative stage.

“Getting closer will afford us the opportunity to maximize resources and personnel as well as achieve quick deployment of personnel anywhere in the state, when the need arises,” Willie said.