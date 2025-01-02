LeBron James: Debut NBA at 18, Still Playing at 40

LeBron James became the first person in NBA history to play as a teenager and past the age of 40 years as the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James, who made his NBA debut as an 18-year-old in 2003, turned 40 on 30 December.

He scored 23 points in the 122-110 defeat at the Crypto.com Arena in LA, but 27 from Jarrett Allen helped Cleveland to an eighth straight win.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, James last year became the NBA’s all-time leading points scorer.

He has won four NBA Championships, been named Most Valuable Player four times and is in his 22nd season in the NBA, a record he shares with the now retired Vince Carter.

The Cavs remain top of the Eastern Conference and the Lakers are seventh in the West.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Milwaukee Bucks’ comeback win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks were 19 points adrift late in the third quarter but rallied to win 120-112 in Indianapolis.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 113-105 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves with 40 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

It was a 12th straight win for the Thunder, who remain top of the Western Conference.

The Toronto Raptors suffered an 11th successive defeat as they were thrashed 125-71 at the Boston Celtics, for whom Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and made eight rebounds.

The San Antonio Spurs cruised to a 122-86 home win over the Los Angeles Clippers thanks to Victor Wembanyama’s 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The Memphis Grizzlies won 117-112 at the Phoenix Suns, who have now lost six of their past seven matches.

Jaren Jackson Jr finished with 38 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Grizzlies, while Kevin Durant contributed 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns.