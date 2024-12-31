Tinubu, Obasanjo, Obi, Sani Mourn Former US President, Jimmy Carter

•Describe deceased as a beacon of service to humanity

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, have extended condolences to the government and people of the United States of America on the demise of former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100.

President Carter, the 39th President of the United States, was a beacon of service to humanity, demonstrating to leaders worldwide the profound impact of dedication beyond the highest office.

Tinubu, in a statement yesterday, by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said as a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and global statesman, President Carter devoted his post-presidential life to the causes of peace, democracy, and the eradication of tropical diseases.

His unwavering commitment to these noble pursuits have left an indelible mark on the world, Tinubu noted.

According to the President: “President Carter showed us all how to remain relevant and impactful after leaving the esteemed position of President of the United States.

“He tackled the challenges the developing world faced, from combating diseases to mediating conflicts and promoting democratic values. He exemplified grace, dignity, and a profound respect for humanity.”

Tinubu fondly recalled the deceased as a trustworthy and compassionate friend to Nigeria and also lauded Carter’s significant contributions through The Carter Center, particularly his efforts in eradicating Guinea worm disease and river blindness in Nigeria, which he said significantly improved the lives of many Nigerians.

Reflecting on Nigeria-U.S. relations, Tinubu nostalgically remembered Carter’s historic visit to Nigeria in March 1978 and his three-day stay at the State House in Marina, Lagos State.

Under Carter’s leadership, the President said the visit marked a pivotal moment in U.S. foreign policy and laid the groundwork for a pragmatic relationship between the United States and Africa, with Nigeria at its heart.

Tinubu expressed hope that Carter’s legacy of decency, character, and humanity, both in and out of office, would continue to inspire Americans and leaders worldwide to embrace the true essence of leadership.

For his part, Obasanjo celebrated Carter’s leadership, calling him a “symbol of power” and praising his lifelong commitment to humanitarian causes.

Obasanjo who paid tribute to his friend while speaking on Arise News said the 39th President of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter, was truly a “symbol of power” who understood how to wield his strength responsibly during his tenure as President.

Obasanjo also said that leaders, both incumbent and past, should learn from Carter’s legacy that one’s work does not simply end once they leave a place of office, but the work should continue for the good of their country and the world at large.

Obasanjo, speaking on Carter’s legacy of peace during his presidential reign, said, “Jimmy Carter, as I’ve said, was a man who understands power, but he also understands that the duty of power is rarely not in using it but in understanding it.”

According to Obasanjo, “The power lies in people knowing it is there and you not using it. Don’t use a hammer to kill an ant and that is what you see in President Crater. He was humble with power, and he knew how to use power.

“Bringing Israel and Egypt together was one great achievement in his legacy. And when you read the book that Jimmy Carter wrote on the Palestinian-Israeli problem, he understood the problem.

“He understood the genesis, and he prescribed what I will call an equitable solution, and that is one thing any leader should do. You don’t jump into problems without understanding it, without knowing it.

“There are many ways by which you can kill a chicken, but what is the best way? And that is one good lesson we should learn from President Carter and his legacy.”

Speaking further about Carter’s legacy, Obasanjo said, “He was a great leader by any standard. Humility, his own was all written around him.

”When he left government, I was on the board of trustees of Ford Foundation, and Ford Foundation had to send us together on an errand. Ford Foundation policy was that up to a certain distance, we would only go by business class. President Carter, as retired President of America, did not insist that we would go by first class.

”We were together in business class. After he left government, he devoted his life to humanitarian affairs, civil rights, and Western liberal democracy, and he was persistent on that. “And I believe Jimmy Carter is what I call the Symbol of Power, not the bully that people bring that to mean nowadays.”

“He was active until he had no power to be active anymore,” he added.

Obasanjo then called on current and former leaders to continue serving their countries and the world even after leaving office, noting that, “I believe a leader – if you have the fortune, the opportunity, or the grace of God to be the president or the prime minister or be at the top politically at your country, and then you recently disengaged from that responsibility, your task should not end there, because the one good thing about that is that rarely whether you spend two years, four years, five years, 10 years, 12 years, you have acquired certain experience.”

Also, Peter Obi said Carter was a testament of service and humility.

According to Obi, ”Today, the world mourns the passing of President Jimmy Carter of the United States of America, a leader whose life was a testament to service, humility, and an unwavering commitment to humanity.

“For us in Nigeria, and indeed across Africa, his contributions were not just distant policies but direct interventions that saved lives, transformed communities, and inspired generations.

”President Carter’s relentless fight against diseases such as Guinea worm and river blindness through The Carter Center will forever remain etched in the annals of global health advocacy.

“His work reached into some of the most marginalised and vulnerable communities in Africa, demonstrating that leadership transcends borders when driven by compassion.

”In Nigeria, his initiatives brought hope and relief to countless citizens. Through his advocacy and the empowerment of local systems, he provided tools for sustainable development. Beyond health, his deep-seated belief in democracy and justice resonated with those fighting for freedom and equality worldwide.

”Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the American people, and all who cherished his profound legacy. May he rest in peace, having fought the good fight and finished his race with grace.

Also, Senator Shehu Sani wrote on his X account saying, ”President Jimmy Carter was a friend of Nigeria who visited our country a couple of times.He came as President in 1978 and after.I remembered seeing him in Abuja Hilton in the beginning of Nigeria’s democratic journey.

”There is no saint in the gallery of US Presidents, but Carter was comparatively distinguished in honor.

“He was a champion of human rights and one who dedicated his post presidential life to service to humanity. Not everyone is lucky to live a hundred years. May his soul rest in peace.#JimmyCarterRIP.”