Sule Disbands Commission Over Teachers’ Recruitment Scam

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has ordered the immediate suspension of the chairman and members of the Nasarawa State Teachers Service Commission (TSC) over irregularities in the recent recruitment of teachers.

Governor Sule handed down the order during a meeting in the Government House, Lafia on Monday.

The governor equally directed the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State to constitute a three-man committee to investigate the activities of the TSC with a view to getting to the root of the matter.

He disclosed that he gave approval for the recruitment of 1,000 teachers but information reaching him showed that the TSC went on its own to recruit more than 1,000 teachers.

The governor expressed concern that his name is being scandalized for refusing to pay the salary of teachers that he purportedly recruited.

He expressed disappointment that even with a provision of 50 slots set aside for contingencies out of the 1,000 approved, the TSC still went to illegally recruit more than 1,000 teachers.

“I remember, out of the 1,000 that you received approval, there is 50 for this kind of situation. But to go and recruit 750 and up till this moment some of the schools in the villages are still having two or three teachers?

“The information that we are getting is that all these teachers want to remain in the city. They don’t want to go to those other places. And then it’s my name that is being scandalized that I have refused to pay teachers salaries?

“We are getting all sorts of information that some people collected money to offer teaching appointments. This is the most terrible thing I have heard. We have no other choice than to suspend the entire TSC and then put up a committee to investigate them. Put up a committee of three to investigate them. Suspend them until we are able to get the true situation of things,” he said.

The governor warned that if anybody collected money for employment, those who gave the money should go to court.

“If anybody has collected their money, or anything, they can take them to court. I don’t think this is good. I don’t think this is fair. It is unfair to me. I have my name scandalized on something that I have no knowledge of,” he said.

Speaking during a meeting with the governor, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Education, Dr. John Mamman, recounted that Governor Sule gave approval for the recruitment of only 1,000 teachers, in addition to regularizing the appointment of those he met on ground.

“The exercise was done and ended up around April. We had the interviews and all the processes, the documentation and posting were done. You will also recall the last Executive Council discussion where you determined to know the number of teachers employed and the financial implications which stood at about N48 million per month.

“In a year, it will cost the government N576m to pay the 1,000 newly recruited teachers. While you were leaving you directed at the Exco that the Acting Governor should make all necessary arrangements to pay these teachers. They have been paid, Sir,” he said.

The commissioner however showed concern that the ministry continued to receive calls about the non-payment of other teachers.

“But just a few days ago, we keep receiving calls of non-payment of others. But I am confident and I am sure, that the 1,000 that you recruited have already been paid. We said there is the need for us to meet the TSC to fine tune and know where these calls are coming from.

“Because the news going out there is that His Excellency has refused to pay the teachers that he has recruited. I don’t think it is right. I think we need to hear from the TSC,” he added.

In their submissions during the meeting, both the Chairman of the TSC, Mohammed Abubakar Gada, and his secretary, Labaran Shafa, contradicted each other, with the suspended chairman claiming that 750 additional teachers were absorbed to fill the vacuum created by the exit of about 300 teachers who left for other employments.

Shafa on his part, said over 1,000 additional teachers were recruited by the TSC.