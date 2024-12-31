  • Tuesday, 31st December, 2024

Seven Katsina Hospitals Go Digital 

Nigeria | 7 hours ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has deployed e-health solutions in seven hospitals across the state for effective and efficient service delivery in the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Hon. Faruk Lawal, disclosed this Tuesday during the second edition of the monthly press briefing held at his official residence in Katsina. 

Although Lawal did not mention the names of the healthcare facilities during the media chat, he said the initiative gulped the sum of N244,440,000 from the state government coffers.

He said: “E-health solution was deployed to seven health facilities across the state for enhanced efficiency in healthcare delivery service at the total cost of N244,440,000.”

He, however, added that the state government has also expended N397,000,000 for free antenatal, childbirth, dialysis and cesarean sessions across the state.

The exercise, according to the deputy governor, is aimed at assisting the citizens of the state, particularly the less privileged, to have access to basic and qualitative healthcare services.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.