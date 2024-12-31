Seven Katsina Hospitals Go Digital 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has deployed e-health solutions in seven hospitals across the state for effective and efficient service delivery in the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Hon. Faruk Lawal, disclosed this Tuesday during the second edition of the monthly press briefing held at his official residence in Katsina.

Although Lawal did not mention the names of the healthcare facilities during the media chat, he said the initiative gulped the sum of N244,440,000 from the state government coffers.

He said: “E-health solution was deployed to seven health facilities across the state for enhanced efficiency in healthcare delivery service at the total cost of N244,440,000.”

He, however, added that the state government has also expended N397,000,000 for free antenatal, childbirth, dialysis and cesarean sessions across the state.

The exercise, according to the deputy governor, is aimed at assisting the citizens of the state, particularly the less privileged, to have access to basic and qualitative healthcare services.