Oyedele: New Minimum Wage Earners, Others to Enjoy Full Exemption from Tax

•Says individuals earning N1.7 million or less per month to pay lower PAYE

James Emejo in Abuja





Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, yesterday, clarified that contrary to speculations, individuals earning about N1.7 million or less per month will pay lower Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax under the proposed Tax Amendment Bills before the National Assembly.

Oyedele added that workers earning the new minimum wage and slightly more will also be fully exempted from tax obligations.

Addressing various tax issues on X, formerly Twitter, Oyedele said these thresholds will result in over 90 per cent of workers in the public and private sectors paying lower taxes while high income earners will pay slightly more in a progressive manner up to 25 per cent for the ultra-high net worth individuals.

His explanation came against the backdrop of general concerns that workers might pay more under the proposed tax reform initiatives of the federal government.

Oyedele also said planned changes to the current tax table of personal income brackets and rates was to discourage arbitrage in some cases between the two income tax regimes.

He said the current tax table was introduced in 2011, stating that due to high inflation and lack of review, the structure has resulted in “fiscal drag” where many low income earners have been pushed to the top tax bracket over time.

This, he said, meant that an individual earning just N400,000 a month was paying the same top marginal income tax rate as a wealthy individual earning about N20 million per month.

He said, “Therefore, the tax table has become regressive rather than progressive, as it was originally designed.

“Also, the current personal income tax regime does not encourage formalisation given that the effective top tax rate on companies is nearly double that of enterprises, which also encourages arbitrage in some cases between the two income tax regimes.

“Hence, the proposed changes seek to address these issues and simplify the system by incorporating current reliefs and allowances into the bands and rates to achieve an overall lower effective tax rate for the majority of workers.”

Further addressing concerns over taxation of workers’ income in the proposed regulation, Oyedele clarified that apart from the N800,000 per annum, which was exempt from tax, there was a rent relief of up to N200,000 per annum, which together will exempt individuals earning up to N1 million per annum (about N83,000 per month).

He said, “This is particularly beneficial to low income earners. Also, the new tax bands and rates have been designed to avoid a situation where individuals earning slightly more than the exemption threshold are taxed to an extent that makes them worse off than a person whose income is within the exemption threshold.

“For example, a person earning N30,000 per month is exempt from tax while a person earning N30,001 per month will pay about N500 leaving the latter with a net of N29,500 which is N500 worse than the person earning N30,000.

“Under the tax bills, this problem has been addressed, as everyone will be eligible to the first tax-free bracket.”

Furthermore, Oyedele said statutory deductions, including pension and National Housing Fund contributions, were still applicable under the new tax bills.

According to him, “These are contributions under the National Housing Fund, National Health Insurance Scheme, Pension Reform Act, interest on loans for developing an owner-occupied residential house, annuity or premium paid for life insurance, and rent relief up to N200,000 per annum.”

He said while part of the objectives of tax reforms was simplification, the impact of the

Consolidated Relief Allowance (CRA) and Personal Relief had been incorporated into the tax table such that the overall goal of exempting low income earners and reducing taxes for middle income earners was achieved.

Addressing worries over the removal of CRA and personal relief, which seemingly amounted to giving a relief with one hand and taking it back with the other, Oyedele pointed out, “By integrating the reliefs into the tax brackets and rates, many taxpayers with basic education would be able to calculate their taxes with little or no assistance thereby achieving the dual objectives of lower tax burden and tax simplification.”

On suggestions that the tax rate for the second band seemed quite steep, moving from zero per cent to 15 per cent, he said, “By comparison, the second band under the bills, which is to be taxed at 15 per cent, is currently being taxed at a marginal rate of 21 per cent even after all reliefs and allowances.

“So, while the 15 per cent may appear steep from zero per cent for the first band, it is lower compared to the current tax table.

“The real impact for a person earning about N3 million per annum equivalent to the aggregate of the first and second brackets is a lower effective tax rate of 10 per cent compared to about 12 per cent under the current tax table.”