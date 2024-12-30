Gov Lawal Approves 13th Month Salary for Zamfara Workers

Zamfara State government has approved the payment of a 13th month salary to all its civil servants.

The approval was communicated in a circular issued on the 28th of December 2024 by the Zamfara State Head of Service.

The 13th month salary is the second of its kind in Zamfara state’s history, with the first being paid by Lawal’s administration last December.

A statement on Monday by Governor Dauda Lawal’s spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that civil and public servants, including retirees will receive a bonus of 30 per cent of their basic salary as the 13th month salary.

According to the statement, “this initiative acknowledges the dedication and hard work of the Zamfara workforce by providing them with extra financial support during the holiday season.

“The 13th month salary payment initiative is one of several ideas to empower workers and foster economic growth in Zamfara State.

“To fulfill its promises, the government has cleared over N10 billion in gratuities owed over the past 11 years, approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 and ensured workers’ salaries are paid on time.”