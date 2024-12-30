2027: APC Forum Canvasses Power Shift to the North Senatorial District

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A forum in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Kwara South Equity Advocates (K-SEA), at the weekend called for power shift to the people of the Kwara North senatorial district of the state in 2027 general election.

The APC forum said that such move would address the perceived inequity, injustice and inclusiveness in the political control of the state.

Speaking at the summit of the forum held at Ajase-Ipo town in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, the Chairman of the forum, Alhaji Ibrahim Lawal, lamented that the people of the Kwara Central senatorial district of the state have had it for over 20 years against other zones.

The theme of the summit is titled: ‘A new dawn in Kwara: Quest for Equity, fairness and justice; Kwara South for Kwara North’.

He explained that late former Governor Muhammed Alabi Lawal has ruled the state for four years; former Governor Bukola Saraki had eight years while the incumbent Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is currently on his second term of eight years now and all these people hailed from the Kwara Central senatorial district of the state.

He also said that former governor Abdulfatah Ahmed from the Kwara South senatorial district ruled the state for eight years while the people of the Kwara North senatorial district have not occupied the governorship position of the state since the return of democratic institutions in the state in 1999.

Lawal highlighted the seeming injustices and inequities associated with the inequitable power sharing and governance in the state since 1999.

He said the group is poised to contribute to the advance democratic governance and equitable development in Kwara.

According to him, “Accepting that equity is everyone’s business, this forum would like you to think back and x-ray the previous administrations we have had in Kwara State, especially in the recent past.

Which of the previous administrations would you sincerely say upheld governance with respect to equity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging?

“Since the commencement of the nascent democracy in 1999, with three regions in Kwara State-North, South, and Kwara Central-we have not experienced equitable distribution of power and inclusiveness, and this has adversely affected our democracy.

“In what looks like a polarisation of democracy in our state, by 2027, Kwara Central would have governed the state for 20 years, Kwara South for eight years, while Kwara North has never had a taste of the leadership stool of the state. This is deepening the state of division and distrust that seems to pervade our society.

“What however inspires hope in holding the bull by the horn in this struggle is the fact that the government, the administration, and the body language of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq signify a determination to awaken and restore the declining confidence of citizens in democratic institutions and the increasing disregard for democratic norms and rules, which many political actors deliberately ignored.”

He, however, suggested that “it is time for power to either shift to Kwara North or Kwara South for equity and moral truth because anxieties are growing over the future of democracy in the state.”

Also speaking, the Founder of Thomas Adewumi University, Johnson Adewumi, represented by Prof. Olusegun Elegbede, expressed his belief in equity and the governor.

The state Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Sunday Adeniran Fagbemi, urged Kwarans to allow the governor choose his successor.