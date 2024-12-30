2025: Fubara Presents N1.1trn Appropriation Bill to 3-man Rivers Assembly 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Monday presented a 2025 Appropriation Bill of N1.1 trillion to the three-man Victor Oko-Jumbo-led state House of Assembly.

This marks Fubara’s second budget presentation since assuming office in May 2023, despite the crisis rocking the leadership of the Assembly over the defection of 27 lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule.

The governor had, in 2023, presented a N800 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2024 fiscal year to the four-member, then led by Edison Ehie, a former House Leader.

