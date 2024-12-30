  • Monday, 30th December, 2024

2025: Fubara Presents N1.1trn Appropriation Bill to 3-man Rivers Assembly 

Nigeria | 10 hours ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt 

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Monday presented a 2025 Appropriation Bill of N1.1 trillion to the three-man Victor Oko-Jumbo-led state House of Assembly.

This marks Fubara’s second budget presentation since assuming office in May 2023, despite the crisis rocking the leadership of the Assembly over the defection of 27 lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule.

The governor had, in 2023, presented a N800 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2024 fiscal year to the four-member, then led by Edison Ehie, a former House Leader.

Details…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.