Redan Calls on Wike to Investigate Alleged Illegal Demolitions In Sabon Lugbe, Abuja

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has said they are deeply concerned about recent allegations from various quarters against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, regarding the authorization of demolitions worth over N200 billion in Sabon Lugbe, Abuja, allegedly without due process.

They said these demolitions have left many Nigerians homeless. According to the legal representative of the affected developers, they possess all necessary title documents and building permits issued by the Development Control Department within the FCT Administration (FCTA). Despite this, the demolitions reportedly proceeded without prior notice or a court order.

“As a key stakeholder in the housing and real estate sector, REDAN finds these allegations highly disturbing, especially at a time when our nation is grappling with a significant housing deficit and economic hardship due to the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the Naira. The demolition of housing at such a critical time amounts to an economic waste and benefits no one, as it further worsens the housing crisis. Given the current economic challenges, there is an urgent need for cautious and efficient management of our limited resources. Any action that renders Nigerians homeless should be condemned by all.

“REDAN believes that even if demolition is deemed a last resort, it must be carried out with due process and the utmost transparency to protect the rights of all parties involved. The Minister’s alleged actions not only undermine public confidence but also risk damaging the reputation of the FCT Administration.

“In light of the seriousness of these allegations, REDAN calls upon the Minister of the FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, to clear his name by urgently setting up an independent panel of inquiry to investigate the events surrounding the demolitions in Sabon Lugbe. We believe that a transparent and thorough investigation will provide clarity, ensure justice for affected parties, and restore public trust in the administration of the FCT.

“REDAN stands for fairness and the rule of law in all matters concerning land and property development. We also call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in this matter to ensure that the rights of all citizens are respected and that justice prevails.

“We urge all stakeholders, including the affected developers and the FCT Administration, to fully cooperate with the inquiry process to uncover the facts and bring about a just resolution.”

Redan then tasked the Ministry of Works to eespect Nigerians’ Constitutional Rights and follow due process before property demolition.

According to REDAN, “In light of recent developments, the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) expresses its deep concern over the ongoing property demolitions in Lagos State, particularly in relation to the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project. REDAN stands firmly with genuine property owners, including our affected members, and calls for the immediate observance of Nigerian citizens’ constitutional rights, with full respect for due process and the rule of law.

“The video circulating on social media showing the Honourable Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, instructing security personnel to eject a woman protesting against the demolition of her property without due compensation is deeply troubling. This incident highlights the urgent need for the Ministry of Works to ensure that all procedures, as stipulated by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, are followed before any property is demolished.

“REDAN stresses that the government should be governed by laws rather than individuals’ discretion. Any action that disregards the constitutional rights of citizens sets a dangerous precedent that undermines equity and fairness. As we have seen in recent times, these unchecked demolitions are causing immense hardship for those affected and threatening the livelihoods of many Nigerians, including our members.

“The ongoing destruction of project sites and investments across Lagos has already forced many developers to seek opportunities in other states, further deepening the housing deficit in Nigeria. The government must ensure that fairness and transparency prevail, as these demolitions have significant economic and social impacts.

“While we acknowledge Minister Umahi’s public appeal for understanding and his personal experience of property loss, we believe that the rule of law must be upheld. Compensation should be provided promptly and fairly to those whose properties have been affected. “Furthermore, the government should engage in open and fair dialogue with stakeholders before embarking on projects that displace citizens and destroy livelihoods.

“REDAN calls on the Federal Government and the Ministry of Works to adopt a more inclusive approach that protects the rights of property owners, compensates fairly, and follows the legal procedures required before any demolition. In the absence of such measures, we fear that the rights of Nigerian citizens will continue to be trampled, and trust in government institutions will be eroded.

“REDAN will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate steps to protect our members and their investments. We remain committed to working with the government to address Nigeria’s housing challenges, but we also demand that the rights of property owners be respected in every instance.”