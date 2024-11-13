African Principals Conference Initiative Lead Anti-bullying Movement in Schools 

Funmi Ogundare

The African Principals Conference Initiative (APCI) has expressed its commitment to creating safe learning environments and supporting lifelong learners across Africa by promoting anti-bullying and anti-violence initiatives. Speaking at the 2024 National Week Against Bullying and Violence in Schools, themed, ‘Everyone Belongs and I Will Tell’, APCI Director General, Joseph Ayodele stressed the importance of making schools centres for acquiring skills essential for global competition in the 21st century.

Ayodele noted that effective learning can only happen in a secure environment and stressed the need to restore relationships and teach students respectful ways to interact. He highlighted that fostering such environments is crucial for the personal and academic development of students across the continent.

The aim of the week, he said was to raise awareness of how to prevent and respond to bullying and violence, empower students to become champions of anti-bullying initiatives, highlight steps taken to create inclusive and safe school communities, provide opportunity for schools to share understanding about bullying behaviors, and share their bullying prevention policies and strategies.

“The national week of action will unite government, faith based, community and private schools.Send a clear message that bullying and violence are not accepted in our schools,” he stated.

He added that the week followed an impact summit the organisation held in Lagos and Abuja, which aimed to enhance understanding of bullying and related issues, evaluate existing bullying policies, and recommend necessary legislative actions.

Outcomes from the summit he noted, emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to ensure safer school environments for all students.

“We have worked with over 1,000 school leaders to decide the theme for this year anti-bullying week.”

Ayodele who noted that it’s already launching a club in schools, emphasised on its bullying policy.

He said every student and every stakeholder of the school can recite it off hand.

He expressed concern that in Nigeria today, there is less than two per cent awareness, and comprehension of any school bullying policy.

The director general stressed the need to ensure a deliberate effort to create culture of kindness in schools, noting kindness must inform both how the school does business, and how it treats students and workers.

According to him, “This will make students and teachers to be happier. Those that feel better, will learn better.”