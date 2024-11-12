  • Wednesday, 13th November, 2024

Survival Techniques: LAGFERRY Builds Capacity of Staff on Waterways Transportation

Life & Style | 1 day ago

Funmi Ogundare 

As part of efforts to ensure passenger safety and rescue , the Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), recently empowered its staff on personal survival technique, search and rescue, citizenship and leadership  programmes aimed at enhancing their readiness to challenges and ensure smooth waterways transportation. 

In his remarks, the Managing Director, LAGFERRY, Hon Abdoulbaq Balogun, reiterated the commitment of the agency to foster a culture of safety and preparedness within the water transport sector.

He told the participants that the  training is one of many initiatives aimed at improving operational safety standards and reinforcing the importance of emergency preparedness among all personnel. 

According to him,”“we recognise that safety is paramount in our operations, which has ensured our enviable safety record of not experiencing any major accident in the last four years since the relaunch of our operation. By equipping our staff with the skills to handle emergencies effectively, we are not only protecting our team, but also ensuring the safety of our passengers. This training is an essential part of our commitment to safety and excellence in service.” 

The two-day training session held at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Sea School, Apapa took participants through practical exercises and theoretical knowledge that equip them with essential skills for navigating emergency situations on the water. Key components of the training included personal survival techniques, floating, swimming, and utilising life-saving equipment, Search and Rescue Operations, diving and; under water search methods and safety equipment familiarisation.

In addition to the practical training sessions, participants also engaged in endurance trek from Itu-Agan village in Apapa to Tarkwa Bay in Victoria Island. 

