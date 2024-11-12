Reckitt Reaffirms Localisation Commitment, Honours Outstanding Supply Partners

Mary Nnah

Reckitt Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to localisation at its Annual Commercial Conference. The event held recently in Lagos, featured the Supplier Excellence Awards, recognising local supply partners’ crucial role in enhancing Reckitt’s manufacturing operations and supporting its localisation agenda.

This event showcased Reckitt Nigeria’s commitment to fostering robust partnerships with local partners, which is essential for driving economic growth and improving its supply chain efficiency. The awards recognized outstanding suppliers who have demonstrated exceptional quality, innovation, sustainability, On-time In-Full adherence to delivery schedules and cost effectiveness.

According to CEO, Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa, Akbar Ali Shah, “In alignment with the Nigerian government localisation agenda, we remain committed to promoting domestic manufacturing, reducing imports and creating employment opportunities for thousands of Nigerians.

He continued, “strong supplier partnerships is at the heart of our success in Nigeria, and by investing in local suppliers, we not only enhance our manufacturing footprint but also contribute to the overall development of the Nigerian economy. The Reckitt Supply Excellence Awards initiative is a key element of our strategy to ensure that we deliver high-quality products tailored to the needs of our consumers.”

Speaking also about the Supplier Excellence Awards, Soprinye Banjo, Procurement Manager, Reckitt Nigeria added that Reckitt brands are synonymous with Quality, Excellence and