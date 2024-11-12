Quiz Competition: It’s Time To Return Public School’s Glory, NILDS DG Declares 

* As Democracy Radio, CJID organise digital journalism workshop for students

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof Abubakar Sulaiman, has stated the need for stakeholders in the country’s education sector to rally round government at all levels to restore the lost glory of public schools in Nigeria.

Sulaiman made the appeal at the 9th edition of the ‘National Quiz Competition on Legislature and Democracy for Senior Secondary Schools in Nigeria,’ organised by NILDS in Abuja.

The competition, which began at the state level, reached the grand finale in Abuja Monday with participants from all six geopolitical zones of the country.

Enitona High School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, South-south region came first with 70 points, while School for the Gifted, Gwagwalada, FCT (North-central) was second with 65 points

The third position went to Bishop Otubelu Juniorate, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu State (South-east) which scored 55 points.

The NILDS DG said he was particularly elated over this year’s edition because of the competitive spirit of students drawn from public and private schools across the states to the zonal and national segments.

He observed that public schools continued to come tops in major knowledge-based competitions in the country despite the neglect and decay they suffered.

Sulaiman stated: “We can see that public schools are still not doing badly.

“Our hope relies on the public schools and we must do everything possible to bring back the lost glory of our public schools.”

He also noted that girls were giving the boys a tough time, as three girls and six boys made it to this year’s grand finale, in addition to the all-girl finalists at the 2023 edition.

“I am impressed. We have 12 students at this finale. Out of the number six are girls. It means that whatever men can do, women can also do it.

“Among the participants from the North-central, we had a lady who did very well, and from the South-east, another performed very well.

“That is to say that we should do everything possible to assist our female children,” the DG added.

The participants received various gifts, including laptops, cash and certificates.

For the winning school, the students will each get a scholarship to cover their university education tuition.

“We are here to ensure that when your time comes, you are ready to take up the mantle of leadership,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman has also urged stakeholders in the mass communication industry to equip young Nigerians with necessary digital skills to address the issues of fake news in the society.

He spoke at a workshop organised by Democracy Radio owned by NILDS on Citizens Journalism for secondary school students in Abuja.

A total of 50 students selected from various schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) participated in the workshop.

He said the workshop was in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development as well as the Nigeria Health Watch.

According to the DG, “It is crucial that we equip young Nigerians with the skills necessary to discern truth from falsehood, separate fact from fiction, and engage in meaningful storytelling that can spark positive change in their communities.”

Sulaiman noted that the importance of citizen journalism cannot be overstated in today’s fast-evolving media landscape.

This, he explained, was because the advent of digital technology and social media has democratised information.

The development, he added, is enabling ordinary citizens to take part in reporting news, sharing opinions and holding institutions accountable.

He said: “With this power comes great responsibility.”

He urged the students to take advantage of the workshop, by learning critical skills such as online safety, fact-checking, methods of scientific verification, and the importance of originality and authenticity in their reporting.

“You will also be introduced to the concept of solution journalism, which focuses on reporting that not only highlights societal problems but also seeks constructive responses and solutions.

“In doing so, you will be better prepared to report on issues that directly affect your communities and contribute to societal development.

“This workshop is centred on one of the most vital pillars of a thriving democracy, ‘citizens journalism’,” he added.