Origin Tech Group Collaborates with FG on Agricultural Mechanisation Policy

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Origin Tech Group, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, recently convened a two-day stakeholder workshop that reviewed to the Draft of the National Agricultural Mechanisation Policy.

The review, which enjoyed the participation of stakeholders within the public and private sectors, and development organisations, would help to shape the future of agricultural mechanisation in Nigeria.

The workshop also demonstrated the Origin Tech Group’s commitment to transforming agricultural productivity and sustainability through advanced mechanisation.

One of its flagship programs, the Greener Hope Large Scale Mechanisation Programme (GHAPP), represents a public-private partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation.

The GHAPP addresses the mechanisation needs of farmers nationwide with a three-pronged approach of supplying essential large-scale mechanisation agricultural equipment, building youth capacity, and expanding medium- to large-scale farms.

At the workshop, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Temitope Fashidemi, emphasised the federal government’s commitment to empowering small-holder farmers through mechanisation, underscoring the “Renewed Hope” Agenda, a vision championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to boost local manufacturing and support regional equipment producers.

The Director of GHAPP, Dr. Musa Olasupo, also emphasised the importance of partnerships in scaling up local production of agricultural machinery.

He said: “Through collaborations with institutions and universities, we can develop locally fabricated prototypes, creating sustainable solutions that support smallholder farmers across Nigeria.”