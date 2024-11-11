Engage Elected Officials for Effective Governance, NOA Boss Urges Nigerians

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has urged Nigerians to make their voices heard by engaging constructively with their leaders for effective governance.

Issa-Onilu, who was represented by the Director of Politics, Civic, Ethics and Values, Mrs. Adeola Adelaja, made the call at a town hall meeting tagged, ‘Citizens’ conversation with the elected public officials in Oyo State, held in Ibadan.

He said by engaging without making undue personal demands, the elected public officials would have the freedom to fulfil their mandates with integrity and purpose, adding that Nigerians have a duty to understand and respect the roles of elected officials.

The NOA boss, while noting that citizens play vital roles in the development of the society, maintained that the responsibility to drive the communities forward does not rest solely with the leaders.

He said: “By engaging directly with the officials representing us, we strengthen the fabric of our community and reaffirm our role in shaping the future of our state and nation. It allows us to hold our elected leaders to their campaign promises, ensuring they address the genuine needs and aspirations of the people. When citizens actively engage with their leaders, it encourages transparency, reduces corruption and enables a shared vision for development.”

He highlighted the policies and projects of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to improve the lives of Nigeria to include students loan scheme, Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative, conditional cash transfers and support for Nano businesses.

“These efforts reflect the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, which focuses on creating a Nigeria where every citizen can enjoy improved economic opportunities, robust public services and a higher quality of life,” he said.

Issa-Onilu added that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on his part, has launched impactful programmes that directly addressed the needs of the people of the state through the Sustainable Actions for Economic Recovery (SAfER) programme.

The Chairman of Ibadan North Local Government, Hon. Oluwaseun Olufade, in his remarks, said the local government is key in carrying out interventions, policies and initiatives as the closest to the people, adding that his administration is working assiduously in turning around the face of the local government in all spheres of human endeavour.