Kano Pillars’ Rabiu Ali Spoils Insurance’s Send forth for Obaseki

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Kano Pillars’ Rabiu Ali ruined what was to be a good Bendel Insurance send forth for Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State as the Benin Arsenal lost 0-1 via an added time goal at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City yesterday.

Gov Obaseki apart from reviving sports in Edo State with quality infrastructure, gave life back to Bendel Insurance, returning the Pride of the Edo people back to topflight club football after spell in the lower rung of the Nigerian football.

The veteran Kano Pillars midfielder converted a 98th minute penalty to earn the Sai Masu Gida maximum away three points.

It was Ali’s sixth goal in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) this season.

A win or draw for Insurance would have been a perfect “Thank You” for the investment banker who will be stepping down as Edo State Governor on Tuesday, November 12 after eight years in charge. Sports thrived in Edo State under Obaseki’s watch.

The state’s women’s team, Edo Queens still have the chance to bid Obaseki a befitting send forth today when they take on their Ethiopian counterparts CBE W in the CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco this evening.

Elsewhere in the NPFL yesterday, Daniel Amokachi‘ s Lobi Stars defeated Abia Warriors 3-1 in Lafia City Stadium, their adopted home.

Sunday Megwo surprisingly gave the visitors Abia Warriors the lead four minutes before the hour mark.

However, Lobi rallied back through goals from Segun Oloruntoba in the 62nd minute and 90th while Abia Warriors’ Christian Nnaji conceded an own goal for Lobi’s second goal.

The remaining eight NPFL Match-day 11 matches will be played across different venues this evening.