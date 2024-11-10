Bishop Femi Lucas, Wife, Funmilayo, Showers Love on Less Privileged

Prophetess Funmilola Lucas, wife of the presiding minister of Gospel of Fire Ministry, in Canada and Nigeria Bishop Femi Lucas, is undoubtedly a woman of class who is passionate about the work of God.

All her life, she has remained steadfast and dedicated to the teaching of her creator.

The Canadian-based woman oozes elegance and panache but is very humble despite her God-given wealth.

Regardless of her status, she has remained a delight for many within society, as her philanthropic strides and love for humanity have always put her in the cynosure of all eyes.

Last year, when she celebrated her 50th birthday with a class soiree at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja GRA, she spared no cost to give herself and also thanked her creator for giving her the precious gift of life.

She feted friends, family and associates with sumptuous meals and assorted drinks. But in her quest to make a difference, due to the current economic situation in the country and the biting economy with its numerous effects on the downtrodden, she chose to celebrate it in a new dimension this year.

The Convener of the Daughter of Zion Conference chose to celebrate it with the needy, widows, and the less privileged among others who truly need assistance.

She started the celebration on Friday, October 25 at her husband’s Ori-Oke Iyanu, Ilara-Epe, Lagos.

The crusade ground filled up to the brim, with guest ministers like Evangelist Tope Alabi. The Ooni of Ife was also among the dignitaries who graced the service of praise to God for His benevolence in her life.

On Saturday, October 26, her DOZ Love Foundation hosted over 4,000 people, where she gave out edible items like bags of rice, noodles, groundnut oil, free medical checkups and drugs, cash, sewing machines, a pepper grinding machine, and clothes, after which, she hosted top dignitaries who came to celebrate with her.