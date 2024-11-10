As Insecurity Hits Retired Generals

Despite their several decades of exploits in warfare and other acts of gallantry, top retired military officers are not spared by the security challenges in Nigeria. Sunday Ehigiator chronicles a few unfortunate incidents of abduction and killing of top military officers

Nigeria’s political landscape has long been marred by ethnic tensions and the proliferation of militia groups, non-state actors and bandits, whose activities have over the years undermined the lives of Nigerians.

While hundreds of soldiers and their officers have been felled in battlefront in the course of taming the monsters giving making life miserable for Nigerians, many retired officers who were supposed to be enjoying their peace, have either been killed, tortured, harassed or forced to pay ransom.

Major General Idris Alkali

Major General Idris Alkali (rtd) was tragically abducted and killed in 2018 while traveling between Abuja and Bauchi states.

Reports had that on September 2, 2018, unknown gunmen attacked a shopping complex at Lafande community, Dura-Du district, Jos-South, Plateau State. During the attack, 11 people were killed, while several others were injured.

In the following morning, the youths in the area barricaded the roads in protest against the attack.

As General Alkali was travelling on his Toyota Corolla car from Abuja to Bauchi through the Jos road without his driver and orderly, the general was stopped by the protesting youths.

After he introduced himself, he was attacked and killed by the protesters, while his phones, cash and laptop were stolen.

His body was later found on October 31, 2018, in an abandoned well in Guchwet, Shen, Jos South.

Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh

A former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd), was in December 2018 assassinated in an ambush.

The retired military officer was returning from his farm along the Abuja-Keffi Road when gunmen rained bullets on his vehicle.

Shortly before his retirement, Badeh had led onslaughts that led to killing of many members of the Boko Haram territory.

Major General Richard Duru

Since September 2023 that Major General Richard Duru was kidnapped till date, nothing has been heard about his whereabouts.

Duru was said to have been abducted along Bishops Court, Area 7 Orji/Uratta, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, by gunmen who also snatched his black Mercedes Benz G.L. 450 car with registration number LND 826 NG.

Duru, a member of the 33rd Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), was reportedly killed by the gunmen after they had collected a ransom of $50,000 from his family.

Major General Hassan Ahmed

Gunmen killed the former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army, Major Gen Hassan Ahmed on July 15, 2021.

He was killed when his vehicle was attacked by gunmen while travelling along Lokoja-Abuja road.

Until his death, he served as a director at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Major General Peter Ademokhai

After being shot by armed robbers on April 9, 1994, Major General Peter Ademokhai (rtd), ex-GOC 1 Division of Nigerian Army, and ex-member of the defunct Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC) was abducted at Iguoriakhi, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, April 23, 2009.

He paid ransom and was released after two days.

Major General Joseph Ayango Aondo

In June 14, 2007, Major General Joseph Ayango Aondo (rtd) was killed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja

He had been chairman of the political campaign group, ‘Yar’Adua Associates’. He was seized at the entrance to his house, driven five kilometers on the Kubwa expressway, and shot dead in his car.

Major General Edet Akpan

A former Commandant of the Nigerian Army Education Corps and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Edet Akpan (rtd), was kidnapped inside a church at his village, Iwok, in Nsit Atai Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, on January 31, 2010.

He was held captive for five days, and was freed on February 4.

Major General Mohammed Shuwa

On November 2, 2012, former General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Mohammed Shuwa (rtd), who was also Federal Minister of Trade (1975 – 1979), was shot dead at his home in Maiduguri, Borno State, by suspected Boko Haram gunmen. He was aged 73.

Brigadier General Sylvester K. Iruh

In April 2012, Brigadier General Sylvester K. Iruh (rtd) was killed by persons suspected hoodlums at a ‘black spot’ near the Berger Bridge on the outskirts of Lagos.

His last posting was as the Commandant, Army Records, Lokoja, and was retired in January 2009.

Major General Peter Unuode

On March 20, 2013, Major General Peter Unuode (rtd), aged 67, and CEO, Bayam Security Guards Limited, was kidnapped in Ekiugbo, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was blindfolded, chained to a chair, and tortured.

Kidnappers had initially demanded N50million, but later reduced it to N5million.

He was freed after three days, but the police had insisted that no ransom was paid.

Brig. Gen. Umar Jafaru Uwuigbe

On September 20, 2011, Brigadier General Umar Jafaru Uwuigbe (rtd) was hacked to death, and his wife seriously wounded by armed men who invaded their home in Iragon village, Badagry area of Lagos State.

Police said the killers were from Benin Republic, who were working on the general’s farmland.

Brigadier General Harold Udokwere

A three-man armed robbery gang had in June 2024, killed the national chairman of the Retired Members of Nigerian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Harold Udokwere (rtd).

The retired general was killed during an attack on his house located in the Kubusa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The robbers who killed Brigadier General Udokwere, N/5575 15th Regular Course, according to his wife, requested for her jewellery and took his husband’s pistol.

The house security guard said he saw three of the robbers trying to force themselves into the compound.

He said upon hearing the disturbing sounds and movement of the robbers, Udokwere opened the door, came down from the top floor of the duplex where his wife and two children were, and was immediately attacked and stabbed.

Col. Samaila Inusa

Col. Samaila Inusa was killed in Kaduna in March 2016.

Investigation had revealed that he was likely killed the same day he was kidnapped because the body was found already decomposing around Ajyaita village off Eastern Bypass Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The abductors were said to have intercepted the officer’s personal car, and later dropped off his wife before leaving with him as they travelled along the Abuja-Kaduna road.