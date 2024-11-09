Nistelrooy Dreams Man Utd Manager’s Job in Future

Ruud van Nistelrooy says he would like the Manchester United manager’s job on a permanent basis in the future, but wants to go back to his role as assistant coach when Ruben Amorim takes charge on Monday.

The former United striker returned to Old Trafford in the summer to work under Erik ten Hag, but took interim charge when his Dutch compatriot was sacked on 28 October.

United have won twice and drawn once under Van Nistelrooy, who takes charge of the team for the fourth and final time on Sunday, when they host Leicester in the Premier League.

The 48-year-old won the Dutch Cup in his sole season as PSV Eindhoven manager.

Van Nistelrooy has repeatedly stated that Manchester United are the only club he would put his managerial ambitions on hold for by accepting an assistant’s job.

Asked if he would like to manage the 20-time English champions one day, Van Nistelrooy said: “Yeah, of course.

“I thought this through well when I made the decision to come to United as an assistant manager or assistant coach. I knew that coming to Manchester United was for me a special occasion, where I felt I wanted to be part of this journey with the club in also an assistant role.

“I had clear ambitions to manage. I made the decision to sign a two-year deal as an assistant and I’m still in that frame of mind to stay in that capacity.”

Van Nistelrooy is under contract with United until 2026, but question marks have been raised over his future with Amorim set to bring in his own staff.

While Sunday might end up being his second Old Trafford farewell, the Dutchman has maintained that his focus is solely on handing the team over to Amorim in the best possible shape.