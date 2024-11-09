  • Saturday, 9th November, 2024

Netflix Celebrates Pioneers, Pillars, Players of Nollywood

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Following the success of its maiden ‘Lights, Camera… Naija!’ last year, streaming platform Netflix returned for another edition recently, celebrating the ‘Pioneers, Pillars, and Players’ of the movie industry in an evening filled with moments of spectacle and live music performances from Victony and Sharpband.

The star-studded event, which was held at the Royal Box Event Centre, Lagos witnessed a blend of brilliant showcase of the essence of Nollywood, merging the magic of film and the beauty of fashion as the theme, “Cabaret Chic,” inspired guests to embrace boldness and elegance with a touch of theatrical flair.

This year’s aim – Pioneers, Pillars, and Players – pays tribute to the legends who laid the foundation of Nollywood, the off-screen masterminds – directors, producers, and crew members – who keep the industry running, and the vibrant actors who captivate audiences worldwide. 

Stunning, the array of guests, other esteemed personalities and renowned figures from across the creative sector, notched up the evening. The ever-dapper host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was up his game as usual, captivating with his engaging commentary and flair, making the event all the more memorable.

The event was also graced by the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, joined by Obi Asika, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture. Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s Vice President for Middle East and Africa, also graced the occasion.

‘Light, Camera… Naija!’ is an annual event aimed at recognising actors who have benefited from Netflix. It also fosters collaboration between Netflix, filmmakers, and industry stakeholders. The evening highlighted Netflix’s commitment to promoting Nigerian storytelling and talent globally.

