Joe Cole Blames Osimhen’s Failed Top Club Move on Agent

Chelsea legend, Joe Cole has blamed Victor Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda for the striker missing out on a move to a top European club during the summer transfer window.

The Nigeria international was heavily courted by Premier League side Chelsea and Saudi club Al-Ahli in the hours leading up to the close of the summer transfer window in the top five European leagues but a move did not happen.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain were rumored as an option for Osimhen but nothing was concrete.

Last December, the reigning African Footballer of the Year signed a new contract at Napoli with a release clause of 130 million euros valid for foreign clubs.

The 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup winner claims his mental health was seriously affected at Napoli after the TikTok incident and there was no going back on his decision to depart the Diego Maradona Stadium, despite manager Antonio Conte pleading with him to stay.

Chelsea were ready to use Belgian forward, Romelu Lukaku as a makeweight in their efforts to sign Osimhen but no agreement was reached.

Osimhen rejected a loan move to Chelsea, claiming that 43 per cent of the weekly wages goes to the British government, 20 per cent to NHS and another £20,000 for image rights.

The Super Eagles star was frozen out of the first team at Napoli before agreeing a shock move to Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Cole said in TNT Sports: “There’s so many big clubs calling out for a striker.

“I blame Victor Osimhen’s agent as he shouldn’t be at Galatasaray, he should be at a top club in Europe.”

Osimhen has made a splash since landing at Galatasaray, tallying ten goal involvements (6 goals, 4 assists) in eight games.