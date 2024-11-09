AbdulRazaq Inaugurates KWSUED Governing Council, Presents Buses to NANS, NAKSS

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Saturday inaugurated the Governing Council of the Kwara State University of Education (KWSUED), clearing the path for official take-off of the school.

The 11-member Governing Council has Prof. Shuaib Oba Abdulraheem as its chairman and pro-chancellor.

Other members of the council include Mrs. Opaleke Bukoĺa Iyabo; Hajia Risikat Lawal; Rotimi Samuel Olujide; Prof. Umar Gunu; Mr. Saad Belgore; Mr. Femi Aina; Omowumi Amuda; Hajia Kubra Kazum; Prof. Ibrahim Abdukadir Abikan; and Pastor Afolayan Joseph Babatunde, who represents the Ministry of Tertiary Education.

Speaking at the inauguration in Ilorin, Abdulrazaq said the inauguration is another step in the evolution of KWASUED, an initiative of the administration.

He said: “This university is a child of necessity to position Kwara and its people for sustainable future in the sphere of education and related disciplines.

“This institution is designed to be a successor to the College of Education, Ilorin and a test run for how we handle the remaining colleges in the face of new realities.

“With the calibre of the intellectuals, administrators, and statesmen on this council, I am confident that you will midwife a seamless transition and build a new university of education that will be the envy of all.

“As the pioneer governing council, I urge you to raise the bar from the beginning and resist the pressures to make the school another centre for unaffordable wage bill through needless jobs.

“Employment, if any, must be strictly based on needs and affordability with consideration for competence and inclusion in line with our policy.

“The school should be run in a way that it does not become another burden on the scarce resources of government. I trust you to make the KWSUED a centre of excellence,

research, and academic discipline in pursuit of higher ideals.”

Also in his remarks, the chairman, Governing Council of KWSUED, Prof. Abdulraheem, appreciated the governor’s vision and commitment to take Kwara to a greater height.

Describing education as the bedrock of any society, he said the governor’s passion for qualitative education at all levels is very significant.

He said the Governing Council will do its utmost to achieve the governor’s dream of building a University of Education that would stand tall in Nigeria and beyond.

“Committing yourself to funding qualitative education is not just a political decision; it is more rewarding and you are discharging it very well,” he said.

“Your Excellency, I cannot and I must not omit your commitment to education, and the composition of this team is a further emblem on your integrity. We must do everything to make this succeed.

“You are known for your disposition to gender sensitivity and balance, and that has reflected in the composition of this council.

“You also have never at any time given us any redundant person to work with. Once again, on behalf of all us, I’m very proud to be associated with this project and to be one of the lucky Kwarans to be called to serve in this kind of responsibility.”

The governor, meanwhile, has appointed the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahya Alebiosu, as the Chancellor of the school.

Meanwhile, the governor has presented new buses for the use of the students’ umbrella bodies in the state — National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Kwara State axis, and the National Association of Kwara State Students (NAKSS).

NANS’ Issa Abdulgafar Arikewuyo and his NAKSS counterpart,Abdulwahab Ridwan, in their separate remarks, appreciated the governor for the gesture and other student-friendly initiatives.

“Nigerian students in Kwara State are very happy with the development we are experiencing and for the governor to have donated these new two buses to the apex students’ bodies in the state. It is a blessing in many folds,” Arikewuyo said.