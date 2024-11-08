Women in Tourism Regional Congress Champions Gender-inclusive Opportunities

Charles Ajunwa

The Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs of Sierra Leone, in collaboration with UN Tourism, successfully hosted a dynamic three-day Women in Tourism Regional Congress themed ‘Beyond Empowerment to Education, Innovation, and Finance Access’.

The Congress brought together over 500 participants from the public and private sectors of tourism, hospitality, and the cultural and creative industries across Sierra Leone and Africa, including arts and crafts exhibitors.

With a focus on gender-responsive policies and expanding access to education, mentorship, technological innovation, and finance, delegates from 12 African countries enriched the discussions: Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, The Gambia, Kenya, Liberia, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. The event featured an engaging format with panels, fireside chats, case studies, a technical workshop, a ‘Family Talk’ session (Fambul Tok), and cultural activities that fostered meaningful interactions and storytelling.

Under the visionary leadership of Nabeela Farida Tunis, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs of Sierra Leone, the Congress included prominent figures such as the Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs, Minister of Communication, Technology, and Innovation, and Her Worship Yvonne Aki Sawyerr, Mayor of Freetown, who outlined the city’s goal of creating 120,000 jobs for women and youth by 2028.

H.E. Dr. Mohammed Juldeh Jalloh, Vice President of Sierra Leone, delivered a keynote address, emphasising tourism as a vital driver of benefits and an enabler of the Big Five Game Changers.

The Congress also featured contributions from the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry of Zimbabwe, the Hon. Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism of Namibia, the Hon. Deputy Minister for Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism of Liberia, as well as former Nigerian Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, special advisor to the UN Tourism Secretary-General.

Elcia Grandcourt, Director for Africa at UN Tourism, was joined by representatives from various international organisations, including UN Women and AUDA-NEPAD, as well as the UN Resident Coordinator for Sierra Leone.

In a strong commitment to inclusivity, the Congress facilitated participation for women with physical limitations by providing sign language interpretation and encouraging women with disabilities to engage fully in all activities.

“Every woman has a productive space in Africa´s tourism industry. So, take your space, claim it, and move,” Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Sierra Leone, Mrs. Nabeela Farida Tunis, said.

On gender-responsive policies, education and mentorship, technological innovation, Ms. Natalia Bayona, UN Tourism Executive Director, announced the allocation of 100 scholarships from the UN Tourism Online Academy to the Government of Sierra Leone: 50 ‘Introduction to Tourism Industry Management’ and 50 ‘Introduction to International Tourism and Travel Law’. This initiative addresses the urgent need for comprehensive education and skills development in the tourism sector, extending beyond traditional hospitality to include digital marketing and e-commerce among other themes, with governmental support for affordable education.

Experts also highlighted the importance of enforcing gender equality policies to ensure women’s representation in leadership and decision-making roles, and to foster a supportive environment for collaboration and networking. Innovative strategies leveraging social media and e-commerce were discussed as crucial tools for brand building and market engagement, while addressing the digital divide for vulnerable and geographically isolated women emerged as a priority.

In the framework of the Congress, a highly impactful technical workshop on finance access was held, equipping 80 women entrepreneurs from 30 organisations and associations with practical skills and insights to navigate financial ecosystems.

Participants learned about sustainable and inclusive microfinance, small business loans, market an investment readiness, and scalability strategies. Developed by UN Tourism in collaboration with Mastercard Africa, and moderated by Invest Salone, a key player promoting investment, export generation, job creation, and sector diversification in Sierra Leone, the workshop involved breakout sessions addressing specific themes, culminating in the presentation of key outcomes and recommendations to the wider audience on Day 2.

On the sidelines of the Congress, the Women in Tourism Africa Leadership Committee (WITLAC) convened two closed meetings to assess progress and further develop initiatives that support women´s empowerment in tourism. WITLAC, a Pan-African committee supported by various African Member States, and facilitated by the UN Tourism Secretariat, is currently chaired by Hon. Mrs. Nabeela Farida Tunis. This Congress marked a significant milestone for WITLAC, reinforcing its action plan focused on education, innovation, and access to finance, with tangible outcomes.

The Women in Tourism Regional Congress in Freetown expanded its focus beyond empowerment to building self-confidence, pursuing passions, and aligning actions sustainably with the UN Tourism Agenda for Africa – Tourism for Inclusive Growth, and SDG 5.