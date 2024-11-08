Tres Bien Events makes Grand Return with 11th Edition

The event show made a grand return as Tres Bien Events, led by Izobe Spiff, hosted the 11th edition in Port Harcourt, proudly sponsored by the Rivers State Government. Known as the South-South’s largest gathering of event professionals and a major fashion showcase, this year’s event set a new benchmark for the future of the industry in the region, bringing together top designers, models, and creatives.

“This year’s edition was a comeback like no other, strengthening Port Harcourt’s role in the future of event professionals across the South-South and reaffirming the city’s place in Nigeria’s fashion and events scene,” said Izobe Spiff, founder of Tres Bien Events.

Supported by the Rivers State Government, the 11th edition underscored a commitment to nurturing talent and advancing opportunities for event professionals in the South-South.