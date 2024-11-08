Otti Renames Abia Poly after Onu, Says He Was Selfless Great Leader

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Abia State Governor Alex Otti, yesterday immortalised the first democratically-elected governor of the state, Late Dr. Christopher Ogbonnaya Onu by renaming the Abia State Polytechnic Aba after him.

He announced that the Polytechnic would henceforth be known as Dr Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic Aba, saying that Onu’s name deserved to be immortalised given his impactful leadership in Abia and the Nigeria in general.

“The Polytechnic will henceforth be known as “Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba”, Otti declared to a huge applause by the congregation at the interdenominational service Abia held for its late governor.

In a poignant tribute, Otti, who is the fifth chief executive of Abia, stated that his late predecessor “not only laid the foundation for the dynamic and structured development of all parts of the State, he set up major administrative and service-delivery structures that are still functioning till

today.”

He described Onu as “a development conscious leader” who believed in the deployment of educational institutions for youth empowerment and manpower development.

“As outstanding as his services and contributions to national development are, his enduring value for me would be in his humble disposition to life, an understanding that there is great power in being graceful, especially when we suffer personal setbacks,” he said.

The Abia governor recalled that it was during Onu’s shortlived tenure that he established Abia State Polytechnic, Abia State College of Education Technical Arochukwu (ASCETA), College of Agriculture, Ishiagu, and attracted the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUAU), Umudike.

He said: “Dr Onu was one leader who believed that our true path to development is in building institutions that train and equip our young ones with the knowledge that makes them productive and competitive, especially in relevant fields of technology, science, education and agriculture.”

According to him, it was because of Onu’s belief in the transforming power of education that he stopped at nothing in “making education the most important industry in (Abia) State under his watch.”

“Our former governor taught us unforgettable life lessons in the power of dreaming and thinking big, consistency and broad mindedness in our interactions.

“These are values that inspire nations to greatness; the time has now come for us to collectively embrace these ideals and live them out, just like our patriarch and father did,” Otti stated.

Recalling Onu’s political trajectory, Otti noted that the former Minister of Science. Technology, and Innovation strongly believed in the unity of Nigeria and demonstrated it by making personal sacrifices in the interest of the nation.

“Dr Ogbonnaya Onu gave up the presidential ticket of the now defunct All Peoples Party (APP) in the build up to the 1999 general elections because he believed that the long term unity of the nation mattered more than his political ambition.

“He did not cling unto what he had rightfully earned for the simple reason that he loved the country and its democratic future more than his desire to occupy the exalted seat of the presidency,” Otti said.

However, the Abia Governor noted that beyond his easy-going nature, “Onu was also a man of great conviction who never shied away from saying the truth whenever necessary, even to the most powerful individual, as he did many times in his long public service career.”

“As outstanding as his services and contributions to national development are, his enduring value for me would be in his humble disposition to life, an understanding that there is great power in being graceful, especially when we suffer personal setbacks,” he said.

In his sermon, the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Most Rev Michael Kalu Ukpong said that the deceased former Abia governor made positive contributions for the good of the society while he lived.

He said that before God and even in the eyes of the people of Abia, Onu is not dead because he left indelible marks in the state, citing the establishment of the BCA Radio/TV, several tertiary institutions, and the Abia Tower of Peace, which is the symbol of the state.

It was a fitting farewell for Onu as Abia, which he had named God’s Own State, found it deserving to celebrate him and keep his memory alive and glowing.

The interdenominational service was well attended by Abians from every part of the state thronged to the International Conference Centre Umuahia to say their last goodbye to the first civilian governor to preside over their affairs.

Onu was the Governor of Abia from January 1992 to December 1993 when the second republic collapsed following military termination of the civil rule.