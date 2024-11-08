Olori Atuwatse, Abebe, Otubu to be Honoured at Hussey College Fundraising Dinner

The annual Hussey College Warri Old Students Association (HCWOSA) Awards Dinner and Fundraising will take place on Sunday, November 10, 2024 with some dignitaries billed to be honoured for their contribution to national development in various spheres of endeavour.

The event which starts at 3.00p.m at the Bics Event Centre, Lekki Phase One, will be chaired by Managing Director, Premium Trust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Efe Emefienim.

The Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, will receive the Award for Service to Humanity in recognition of her charity work with the Royal Iwere Foundation in advancing education, healthcare and alleviating poverty in Warri Kingdom.

Some old students of the famous Hussey College who have excelled in their various professional calling will also be honoured with the Award of Excellence. They include: The first female President of the Institute of Chartered Accounts of Nigeria (ICAN), Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Omeresan Adegite; Retired Permanent Secretary of the Federal Civil Service, Dr Edugie Ehanire-Abebe; Chairman, Eko Distribution Company, Mr. Oritsedere Otubu, and former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick.

Other old students billed to receive awards are: Former Delta State Coordinator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Omawumi Atsiangbe Urhobo; Executive Secretary of Hallmark of Labour Foundation, Chief (Mrs) Patricia Otuedon-Arewore, and Ms Rita Begho, who is a lawyer, politician, and former Commissioner, Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMFC).

The dinner lecture titled, Education for Development: Retooling The Secondary School System will be delivered by Professor Maxwell Okpara of the University of Abuja. The highlight of the occasion will be the launching of the N200 million fund for the complete renovation of the girls’ hostel and other projects in the school. Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom and Alhaji Kabiru Aminu Saleh, Wambam Katagum, an old student of Hussey College, 1972 set will lead the fundraising charge as chief launchers.