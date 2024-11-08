GCU Relays Ignite Athletics Rivalry Among Schools

Finally, the annual Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays is upon us as the D-Day beckons. And for these emerging athletes who will be flying the flags of their respective schools, it’s time to push for the limits, whilst elevating their performances.

And to serve as a motivational push towards aiming for higher heights and greater glory will be the pre-event session to be conducted by GCU Relays Ambassador, Olympian Ruks Bazunu.

Further to the quest for the drive for technical perfection at the Inter-Collegiate Meet is the timely input from Ireland-based and erstwhile GCU Relays Ambassador, Orode Oyiki.

“Commendation to all that have been involved to see to all the success of the GCU Relays 2024,” he said.

Adding, Oyiki stressed “I wouldn’t know if we have secured the starting gun and starting blocks. These are connected to the electronic timing device including the photo finish camera. “

Olympian Oyiki would further admonish on the need to capture certain basic aspects of modern day Athletics Meeting, listing the Pre-Event clinic as a precursor.

“Years back I observed that most athletes had no proper spike shoes for the tartan tracks and many cannot use any blocks. It shows that the basics/rudiments of athletics are unknown to many athletes at this level. It will be nice to do a clinic to introduce the athletes to the basics, “ Oyiki, a former National 110m hurdles champion advised.

Holders Federal Government College, Warri will be leading over 30 schools and 500 athletes to the Saturday mega event to be streamed live, courtesy of the offshore support provided by UK-based Ancient Mariner Mr. Lee Foss.

Timing devices, electronically driven, have been provided as well courtesy of the prompt approval and release of the Timetronics by the Delta State Sports Commission Director General, Mr Festus Ohwojero.