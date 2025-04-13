Premier League: Arsenal Drop Points at Brentford

Forest’s Champions League hope dealt blow by Everton

Ropped points for the fifth time in seven Premier Leaguegames as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentfordin Saturday’s London derby at the Emirates.

The result left the Gunners 10 points behind leaders Liverpoolwith only 18 points left the play for.

Kieran Tierneyhad a goal disallowed by semi-automated VAR technology in the first half before Thomas Parteyopened the scoring for real on 61 minutes.

Partey was later subbed off with an injury.

Yoane Wissa then equalised for Brentford with his 16th goal of the season.

Elsewhere, Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a dramatic 94th-minute winner as Everton dealt Nottingham Forest’s Champions League hopes a huge blow with 1-0 victory at the City Ground.

Forest were unable to find a breakthrough and the contest looked to be heading for a goalless draw, but the Blues had other ideas as substitute Dwight McNeil laid a pass through to Doucoure to coolly slot home a late winner.