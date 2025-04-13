Caleb, Others Claim Sprints Titles as Curtains Fall on MTN CHAMPS

The MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays Lagos wrapped up in thrilling fashion after four action-packed days of competition held at the Yabatech and Unilag Sports Complexes. The grand finale featured the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay, capping off an electrifying event.

In the men’s 4x100m relay, Team Continental’s quartet of Thankgod Igube, Emmanuel Ojeli, Chidera Ezeakor, and Favour Ashe sprinted to victory with a time of 40.81s, beating Lagos (41.13s) and Benin Republic (41.96s).

The women’s 4x100m was dominated by Team Continental’s Iyanu Bada, Janet Adesiyan, Temitope Olusesan, and Lucy Nwankwo, clocking 46.49s. Team Tasued and OAU Spartans followed in 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Emmanuel Ojeli shone in the senior men’s 200m, claiming the title in 21.14s, ahead of Oriyomi Akala (21.80s) and Gafar Audu (21.81s).

In the women’s race, Patience Okon-George stormed to her second GOLD, winning in 24.11s, after her earlier victory in the 400m. Team MTN’s Miracle Uwem Donald took her second Silver (24.63s), with Mary Adediran finishing 3rd (24.65s).

John Caleb, fresh off his 100m win, secured another title in the Junior men’s 200m with a time of 21.45s. Team MTN’s Ezekiel Asuquo, the 400m champion, placed 2nd in 21.62s, and Eniola Shiro came in 3rd (21.64s).

In the Junior women’s 200m, Hafsoh Bisola set a new Personal Best (PB) of 24.61s to win, just edging out Team MTN’s Lucy Nwankwo who also posted a PB (24.64s). Mariam Jegede of OAU Spartans was 3rd in 25.26s.

Mighty Otunla upgraded from his 100m Bronze to strike GOLD in the Youth Boys’ 200m, followed by Muhammad Jimoh (Silver) and Emmanuel Akolo (Bronze).

Bernice Onoriode completed her sprint double, winning the Youth Girls’ 200m to add to her earlier 100m triumph. Rebecca Enilolobo took 2nd, with Goodnews Saturday in 3rd.

In the Cadet Boys’ 200m, Abdulaleem Abdusalam completed a dominant double, winning in 24.73s (PB), after also claiming the 100m title in another PB of 12.19s. Samuel Adegbuyi and Selim Bilaminu rounded out the podium in the 200m.

Abigael Ogunbowale emerged victorious in the Cadet Girls’ 200m, posting 27.32s ahead of Stephanie Obiekwe (28.16s) and Tomilola Ogbamola (28.19s).

In the men’s 800m, Hamid Sambo held off a strong challenge from Olaitan Ayomide to win in 1:51.70, with Adedokun Ayobami finishing 3rd (1:54.51).

Adeyinka Bamtefa-Mulero, returning from a break, clocked a Season’s Best (SB) of 2:08.90 to win the senior women’s 800m, with Fatimah Adebayo (2:11.27) and Temitope Olusesan (2:18.24) placing 2nd and 3rd.

Ibrahim Ahmed dominated the Youth Boys’ 400m, winning comfortably ahead of Hassan Olawepo and Ajayi Olubusuyi.

In the Youth Girls’ 400m, Team MTN’s Chizoba Onyemauwa ran a PB of 58.40s for the win, followed by Victory Aganya (58.80s PB) and Mfon Udoh.

The men’s 400m hurdles saw Olorunwa Olowu surge late to edge past early leader Sodiq Adebisi, with Gbenga Bakre in 3rd. In the women’s race, Daisy Akpofa, Sarah Kadiri, and Oluwadamilola Esther Alli claimed the top three spots.