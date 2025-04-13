Tinubu, Atiku, Sanwo-Olu, Mbah, Others Mourn ex-Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu; former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have extended their condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Nigerian football icon, Christian Chukwu, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 74 years, leaving a void in the hearts of many football fans.

A towering figure in Nigerian football, Chukwu captained the Green Eagles to a historic 1980 Africa Cup of Nations victory and later coached the Super Eagles, which won a bronze medal at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations under his leadership.

Nicknamed “Chairman” for his commanding presence and leadership on the field, Chukwu devoted his club career to Enugu Rangers, where he won multiple national titles and led the club to continental glory with their 1977 African Cup Winners’ Cup triumph.

The president, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined the football community in mourning the loss of a legend whose contributions to the beautiful game elevated Nigeria’s status globally.

President Tinubu eulogised Chukwu for a trailblazing career defined by passion, discipline, and commitment to national pride.

According to the President: “Christian Chukwu was more than a footballer and coach. He was a symbol of excellence and patriotism. He brought joy to millions, mentored a generation of footballers, and stood as a pillar of Nigerian brand and sportsmanship on and off the pitch.

“His legacies will continue to live on in the trophies he won, the lives he touched, and the exciting moments he provided to football fans and spectators on the field and in the technical area. We are forever grateful for his contributions to the sport we all love, and we will always remember him with great respect and admiration”.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the departed sportsman and comfort for his family, hoping they find solace in his enduring legacy.

On his part, Atiku expressed sorrow over the death of Nigerian football legend, Christian Chukwu.

In a post via his official X handle on Saturday, Atiku described Chukwu as the image of grace, discipline, and dedication, both as a player and a coach.

According to the former Vice President, the football legend’s name stands tall in the rich history of Nigerian football, saying that his absence will be profoundly felt.

He wrote, “It is difficult to grasp that Chairman Christian Chukwu, MFR, has passed on. His name stands tall in the rich tapestry of Nigerian football. From the mid-70s, when he captained our beloved Green Eagles, to that glorious triumph at the 1980 Nations Cup, Chukwu was the image of grace, discipline, and dedication — both as a player and a coach.”

Similarly, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the death of Chukwu as a great loss to Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, mourned the passing of Chukwu, saying the Captain of the Green Eagles, who won the African Nations Cup in 1980, was a legend.

The governor described the death of the national icon who served as both player and coach to the national team as a painful loss to the nation, particularly to football lovers.

He also extended his condolences to the Chukwu family, the Enugu State Government and the Nigerian Football Federation on the passing of the ex-player of Enugu Rangers.

Sanwo-Olu said Chukwu, popularly known as ‘Chairman’, would be sorely missed.

He therefore urged his family, friends, colleagues and football fans to take the death of the former coach of the Kenya national team as an act of God.

Sanwo-Olu prayed to God for eternal peace for the late Christian Chukwu and for Him to grant the family, friends and football fans the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

In his reaction, Mbah expressed deep grief over Chukwu’s passing, describing him as a football icon, titan, and phenomenon.

The governor said, “I received with a deep sense of loss the passing away of Chairman Christian Chukwu. It is a personal loss to us as Ndi Enugu, his home state, and indeed to Nigeria as a nation and Africa as a continent.

“Christian Chukwu was a national icon, a football titan, field marshal, and phenomenon. His exploits as a footballer united the country across ethnic divides and creed.

“My heart goes out to his family, Ndi Enugu, the Nigerian sports community and the entire nation over this irreplaceable loss. May the good Lord grant his soul eternal repose,” he wrote.

Also, the NFF, NSC and expressed deep sorrow following the death of the former Green Eagles Captain and head coach.

Nicknamed ‘Chairman’ for his commanding presence and leadership qualities both at club level with Enugu Rangers and with the national team, Chukwu famously lifted the Unity Cup—the first major continental title for Nigeria—on Saturday, March 22, 1980, after receiving it from then-President Shehu Shagari at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Chairman of NSC, Shehu Dikko, described the death of Chukwu as a sad development.

Dikko said, “This news came to me as a big shock. Chairman is no more. On behalf of the Commission, the entire sporting fraternity, and indeed the Federal Government of Nigeria, I extend my condolences to his family and to the whole nation. Frankly, a big iroko tree has fallen. We are the chairmen leading the sector, but Christian Chukwu was the original Chairman on the pitch.

“He was so commanding and charismatic, decisive and assuring on the pitch, that the late Ernest Okonkwo called him ‘Chairman’—and to this day, that name is even more popular than his given name.

Similarly, in a statement yesterday, the NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, described Chukwu as a towering figure in Nigerian football.

Sanusi stated that the former Enugu Rangers coach was the definition of a strong, dedicated, and disciplined leader on and off the field.

The statement reads, “We have lost a good and great man. Chukwu was the definition of a strong, dedicated, and disciplined leader on and off the field. He was not nicknamed ‘Chairman’ for nothing. He embodied strength, vision, and consistency.

“We pray that the Almighty will grant his soul eternal rest and also grant his family, friends, and the Nigerian football fraternity the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

Also, Chairman of NPFL, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, described the late Chukwu as one of the icons of league football in Nigeria.

In his tribute to the late captain of Rangers International of Enugu, Elegbeleye said the story of club football in the country can not be complete without a good mention of Christian Chukwu.

“Christian Chukwu stands out in the annals of club football. He not only spent his entire football career in our league, he equally took to coaching the younger ones and went on to win the league as a player and a coach”, the NPFL Chairman noted.

Extending condolences to the immediate family and the country’s football family, Elegbeleye said, “we certainly have lost an icon of club football in Nigeria and on behalf of the NPFL Board, Clubs, Coaches, officials and players, I wish the family the strength to endure this loss.”