FG Targets Art Sector for Economic Diversification

Omolabake Fasogbon

The federal government has declared intention to intensify investment in local art to revive the economy.

Reiterating the sector’s potential at Evvdee Art Academy launch in Lagos, recently, Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, stated that the sector is being positioned to generate at least $100 billion annually.

The minister commended private initiatives like Evvdee for keying into government’s drives to revitalise art and creative economy.

Acknowledging skills gap, Musawa said the ministry is exploring collaboration with private initiatives, including Evvdee to develop capacity of artists in a bid to produce more talents.

“We cannot underestimate the roles of skills and knowledge to arrive at a desired designation, which is why we are leveraging collaboration to invest in talent skills development and avail them necessary opportunities to become full -fledged artists,” she said.

Speaking, Founder of Evvdee Academy, Dr Fola David, stated that the academy idea was inspired by observed disconnection amongst artists, noting that the academy was poised to promote family-like bonding among learners and professionals in Nigeria and beyond.

He emphasised the sense of belonging and family-like bond amongst artists to boost their morale and output.

“This was a major challenge in my journey. In addition to training, we want to mitigate some of the social challenges faced by artists by bringing them together under one umbrella where they can meet like once in three months to brainstorm on industry and trends as well as personal issues,” he said.

David, who is also a Guinness World Record Holder for Largest Drawing by an Individual, informed that the academy is in partnership with National Gallery of Arts (NGA) to deliver superior training through accomplished resource persons within and outside the country.

“We shall be providing art events, short term courses and Master class sessions. There will also be art exchange programme and residency for those outside Lagos and Nigeria, while certification will also be provided for courses in painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, videography, animation, digital art and designs, amongst others,” he stated.