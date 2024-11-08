EMR Seeks Collaboration to Boost Maritime Sector in Niger Delta 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Energy and Maritime Reporters Corps (EMR) has called for collective efforts in the promotion of the maritime sector in Rivers State.

This is as the Nigerian Institute of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA) has raised the alarm over absence of professionalism and lack of standardisation of the maritime sector in the country, noting that some certifications were being ridiculed abroad.

Chairman of the EMR, Mr Martins Giadom made the call at the 2024 Seminar and Awards event, organised by the media group, with the theme, “Understanding the Maritime Subsector and Issues in the Coastal Areas,” in Port Harcourt.

Giadom emphasised the need for collective effort to develop the sector and highlighted EMR’s commitment to building a strong maritime, oil, and gas industry in the country, particularly in the South-South zone.

He said: “We seek active collaboration from critical stakeholders, including NIMENA, MACBAN, CFRRRN, MWUN, NIMASA, NIWA, Customs, Indorama Petrochemicals, NPA, clearing agents, terminal operators, Shippers Council, to support the maritime subsector.”

In his remarks, National Chairman of NIMENA, Dr Daniel Tamunodukobipi, decried poor certifications of boats, which have led to increased boat accidents in the country.

Speaking on the sub-theme; “Maritime Safety Concerns and Approaches”, Tamunodukobipi urged the government to employ core professionals in order to harnesses the blue economy.

“People are employed in ministries and agencies where they have not competencies. For instance, the newly created ministry of Marine and blue economy has no maritime experts, they have no marine engineers; their website is empty because the people there are square pegs in round holes,” he said.