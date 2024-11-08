Clean N Classy births in Ibadan 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Clean N Classy, has announced that it has opened another branch in Ibadan, marking its second location and the first outside Lagos State.

The newly opened office is located at Arit House, 14 Sanusi Akere Street, Oluyole Estate area of the Oyo State capital.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mr. Olumide Obembe, while speaking at the ceremony, said the expansion reflects the commitment of the firm to deliver exceptional solutions tailored to the needs of local residents and businesses.

According to him, the opening of a branch in Ibadan was a significant step for the organization, stating that it prides itself on employing trained professionals who use the latest cleaning and pest control techniques and equipment.

He said, “We are thrilled to bring our premium services to this vibrant city, helping residents and businesses maintain clean, healthy and pest free environments.

“Ibadan branch will offer a comprehensive range of cleaning services, (including residential, commercial, and specialized cleaning options), pest control, facility management and consulting services.

“With a focus on quality, eco-friendly products, and customer satisfaction, Clean N Classy aims to set a new standard in the cleaning industry in the ancient town (Ibadan). Our team is committed to ensuring every client receives a personalized service experience that meets their unique needs.”