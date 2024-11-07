Sanwo-Olu Urges Engineers to Embrace Innovation for Resilient, Sustainable Cities

Funmi Ogundare

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday called on engineers to harness advanced technology and innovative practices to foster resilient urbanisation capable of withstanding climate change and other unforeseen challenges.

He made this known, at the 46th annual conference and 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN), themed “Sustainable Development: Building Resilient Cities.”

Represented by Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, Special Adviser in the Office of Works, Sanwo-Olu emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards and adopting best practices to support sustainable design and engineering solutions.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to collaborating with ACEN to create cities that are both resilient and sustainable.

He said: “I encourage you to align with government initiatives, engage local communities, and uphold practices that promote sustainable design and engineering solutions. Together, we can build cities that are resilient, sustainable, equitable, and just.”

Earlier in his remarks, ACEN President, Kam-Selem Bukar, highlighted the theme’s relevance, noting the crucial role consulting engineers play in shaping the future of cities. “Urbanisation and environmental challenges require innovative solutions and a strong commitment to sustainability,” he said.

Bukar expressed optimism about discussions on how engineers can leverage their expertise to create urban spaces resilient to climate impacts and inclusive for all.

The President, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Margaret Oguntala also underscored the vital role engineers play in sustainable development, particularly during challenging economic times. She stressed the need for engineers to support frameworks that encourage innovative design, responsible resource management, and inclusive urban planning to enhance citizens’ quality of life.

“This involves creating a solid partnership among all stakeholders, government, private sector, and engineering institutions to bring initiatives that can attract development and bolster resilience across our cities and communities,” she stated.

Oguntala who was represented by Dr. Felicia Agubata, NSE Vice President for the South-East Zone, added that ACEN’s commitment to advancing the government’s vision of a developed and resilient Nigeria demonstrates its forward-thinking approach and dedication to national growth.

“Your vision sets the standard for professional excellence and the importance of building enduring, resilient infrastructure,” she stated.