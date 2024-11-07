  • Thursday, 7th November, 2024

NSCDC Nabs Five for Crude Oil Theft in Rivers

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad [CG’s SIS] of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have arrested five suspects for involvement in illegal dealings and siphoning of crude oil from the flowline.

A statement by the spokesman of the NSCDC noted  that the suspects were arrested at a location known as “Sambisa Forest” in Umuedeokwara, Odagwa Community, Etche Local Government Area in Rivers state with one manifold channeled inside a large dug-in reservoir and were packaged into cellophane nylons and sacks estimated to be over 100,000 litres.

Babawale said the feat was recorded following credible intelligence tip-off from locals on the activities of the suspects in the area.

He said: “Consequently, operatives of the squad swung into action and discovered that some economic saboteurs had stolen and siphoned crude oil into a large dug-in pit and packaged it in cellophane nylons and sacks around Rivers and Abia States boundaries, respectively.

He said five persons were subsequently  nabbed with all the suspects confessing to the crime during a preliminary investigation carried out by the squad at the crime scene and afterwards.

He said exhibits recovered include large quantities of siphoned crude oil inside the dug pit, nylons, and sacks as well as drums and jerry cans.

Others are industrial hoses used for illegal connection activities, buckets, funnels, shovels, and other materials used for illegal activities. 

