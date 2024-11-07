Depleted Spurs in Tricky Europa League Test against Galatasaray 

A depleted Tottenham will face Galatasaray with Nigerian star forward, Victor Osimhen and others in a tricky Europa League test tonight in Istanbul with Timo Werner and Mikey Moore joining the absentee list alongside hamstrung Richarlison.

Osimhen is back from injury and is in top shape to deliver for Galatasaray tonight.

Spurs boss, And Ange Postecoglou, has seen his team win their opening three

Europa League fixtures but their perfect start is under threat in Istanbul.

Postecoglou is faced with a choice between risking his few remaining fit first-team attackers or youngsters such as academy product Will Lankshear.

He said: “Timo has a bit of a groin complaint, so he’s out, and Mikey Moore picked up a bit of a virus on Tuesday so he misses out on the trip as well.”

No timescale has been set on Richarlison’s return from a hamstring strain picked up in Sunday’s 4-1 win against Aston Villa.

But the Brazilian said yesterday that the injury was “hard to take at a time like this. I only ask that you pray for me and that God gives me protection.”

Sergio Romero has also joined defensive partner Micky van de Ven on the treatment table with a toe issue.

But Postecoglou was more upbeat on the Argentina international’s prognosis, adding: “I think it’s nothing too serious. Hopefully he still has a chance for the weekend.”

Galatasaray, who have former Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez in their ranks, are sitting pretty on top of the Turkish Super Lig, with nine wins and a draw from their opening 10 games. And Okan Buruk’s side have taken seven points from their first three European ties.

“Very good opponents,” Postecoglou said. “They’re a formidable team, especially here at home and they have some outstanding individual players. It will be a great test for us.”