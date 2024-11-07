AGE Lagos 2025: Africa’s Gaming Industry Prepares for Groundbreaking Expo in Lagos

Iyke Bede

In February 2025, Lagos will host the highly anticipated Africa Gaming Expo (AGE), a landmark event continually transforming the landscape of gaming, fintech, and allied industries across the continent. The 2025 edition promises an immersive experience, offering an exclusive look into emerging technologies, strategies, and future directions for these high-growth sectors.

Bringing together industry leaders from gaming, fintech, and banking, AGE Lagos positions as a crucial platform for exploring the innovations and insights driving Africa’s digital economy. And just like last year, attendees will gain access to cutting-edge advancements offering valuable knowledge for businesses and stakeholders in these intersecting fields. The expo will also highlight the transformative role of technology in shaping the gaming ecosystem across Africa, from eSports to online sport betting, and emerging digital platforms.

AGE Lagos 2025 goes beyond the confines of a typical gaming expo, aiming to foster year-round collaboration and thought leadership within the industry. With a diverse audience that includes gaming stakeholders, tech enthusiasts, and industry experts, the event will provide ample opportunities for participants to expand their reach and amplify their brand’s visibility in a rapidly growing market. For brands and investors, the event serves as a fertile ground for forging strategic partnerships, potentially paving the way for joint ventures, marketing initiatives, and cross-promotional campaigns that could shape the future of gaming and fintech in Africa.

Furthermore, AGE Lagos promises unparalleled networking opportunities, enabling attendees to connect with key players and gain insights that will drive growth and success in one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

Registrations are open for AGE Lagos 2025, and gaming enthusiasts, industry stakeholders, and innovators are invited to secure their place in what is set to be Africa’s most impactful gaming event planned to hold at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites from February 25 to 27, 2025.