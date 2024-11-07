Adebola Williams, Maleeka Bokhari Present ‘Pakistani Power Girls’ in Singapore

Raheem Akingbolu

On the sidelines of the annual Young Global Leaders (YGL) Summit in Singapore, Nigerian storyteller and media entrepreneur Adebola Williams and Pakistani lawyer and former parliamentarian Maleeka Bokhari unveiled their groundbreaking collaborative project, Pakistani Power Girls.

Inspired by Williams’ influential series, African Power Girls, this new book celebrates pioneering Pakistani women who have broken barriers and led the way in fields from law to government to social justice, empowering young girls across Pakistan to reach their full potential.

At the World Economic Forum Summit in Geneva in 2021, Williams introduced Bokhari to his successful African Power Girls series, which has served as a powerful platform for the stories of Africa’s most remarkable female leaders. Looking to replicate the social impact of the series through collaborative partnerships, he invited Bokhari, a Young Global Leader and advocate for women’s rights in Pakistan, to join him for a similar initiative in her own country. He envisioned Pakistani Power Girls as a tribute to the resilient and trailblazing women of Pakistan who have shattered glass ceilings and played a pivotal role in the country’s progress.

“I had first encountered the strength of the Pakistani women from reading Daughter of the East almost 2 decades ago and it inspired me deeply,” he shared.

Drawing inspiration from Pakistan’s founding leader, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Bokhari remarked, “Jinnah famously said, ‘No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.’ Pakistani Power Girls is a tribute to the women of Pakistan, who constitute half of our 240 million-strong population and have demonstrated immense strength and resilience.”

Williams, a renowned advocate for gender equality and social change through storytelling, launched the first volume of African Power Girls to empower the next generation of African girls by sharing stories of Africa’s pioneering female leaders, innovators and disruptors. Through partnerships with organizations such as Unilever, Platform Capital, and Access Bank, Williams has distributed the book across the continent, fostering a movement of educational empowerment. He has also launched the African Power Girls Fund, a grant initiative aimed at bridging the financial gap for young women in Africa.

A strategic advisor to leaders across Africa and Chair of AW Networks, Williams has been a prominent voice for women’s empowerment, focusing on key areas including financial inclusion, education, technology access, and women’s leadership in climate change and governance. His commitment to closing the gender gap also aligns with his roles as the United Nations Generation Unlimited Global Champion and the Global Patron of Malaria No More UK, where he works to advance causes related to women’s health and education.

Bokhari, an accomplished barrister with over a decade of experience, previously served as Pakistan’s Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice and spearheaded legislation for women’s rights, including landmark anti-rape laws. As a partner at Kilam Law, she continues to champion gender equality and justice.

The launch of Pakistani Power Girls signifies a groundbreaking collaboration that transcends continents, cultures, and challenges, reinforcing a shared vision to empower young girls everywhere. Together, Williams and Bokhari are set to inspire a generation of girls across Pakistan with the stories of women who have not only defied odds but also paved the way for future generations to thrive.