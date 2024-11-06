Oando Joins Global Energy Contemporaries at African Energy Week

Oando Plc, Africa’s leading indigenous energy solutions provider, is set to participate as a Diamond Sponsor at African Energy Week (AEW), one of the most prominent conferences in the African energy industry. Themed,“Invest in African Energies: Energy Growth Through an Enabling Environment,” the 2024 edition of AEW is scheduled to commence today, November 4 until November 8, 2024, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town, South Africa.

As a thought leader in the sector and a company pioneering the evolution of Africa’s oil and gas industry, Oando Plc’s Executive team led by Group Chief Executive Wale Tinubu will join industry heavyweights such as Chevron, Nigeria LNG Company (NLNG), Kosmos Energy, Seplat, Vaalco Energy, Shearwater, etc.

Wale Tinubu will be delivering a keynote address at the opening ceremony titled ‘Transforming Africa’s Energy Landscape through Strategic M&A’. Tinubu will delve into Oando’s strategic vision for the future of the African energy sector, highlighting the role of strategic mergers and acquisitions in driving growth and innovation.

Executive Director, Oando Plc and Managing Director, OERNL, Dr. Ainojie ‘Alex’ Irune, will also be sharing his insights at a fireside chat and panel discussion at the Upstream E&P Forum. The panel session, titled, “Opportunities with Nigerian Independent Operators,” will bring together Nigeria’s leading independent operators to discuss the importance of indigenous ownership and their plans for the coming years.