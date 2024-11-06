  • Wednesday, 6th November, 2024

Oando Joins Global Energy Contemporaries at African Energy Week

Business | 7 hours ago

Oando Plc, Africa’s leading indigenous energy solutions provider, is set to participate as a Diamond Sponsor at African Energy Week (AEW), one of the most prominent conferences in the African energy industry. Themed,“Invest in African Energies: Energy Growth Through an Enabling Environment, the 2024 edition of AEW is scheduled to commence today, November 4 until November 8, 2024, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town, South Africa.

As a thought leader in the sector and a company pioneering the evolution of Africa’s oil and gas industry, Oando Plc’s Executive team led by Group Chief Executive Wale Tinubu will join industry heavyweights such as Chevron, Nigeria LNG Company (NLNG), Kosmos Energy, Seplat,  Vaalco Energy, Shearwater, etc.

Wale Tinubu will be delivering a keynote address at the opening ceremony titled ‘Transforming Africa’s Energy Landscape through Strategic M&A’. Tinubu will delve into Oando’s strategic vision for the future of the African energy sector, highlighting the role of strategic mergers and acquisitions in driving growth and innovation.

Executive Director, Oando Plc and Managing Director, OERNL, Dr. Ainojie ‘Alex’ Irune,  will also be sharing his insights at a fireside chat and panel discussion at the Upstream E&P Forum. The panel session, titled, “Opportunities with Nigerian Independent Operators,” will bring together Nigeria’s leading independent operators to discuss the importance of indigenous ownership and their plans for the coming years.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.