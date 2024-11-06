MidiVision-DAPC, French Embassy Announce Sound Design Training

MidiVision-Digital Audio Post Collective (DAPC), in collaboration with the French Embassy and TransPerfect, has announced an intensive hands-on training program designed to enhance the skills of audio professionals in location sound recording, post-production, and sound design. The initiative seeks to address a skills gap in the African audio industry and elevate production quality to international standards.

The program will run from November 11 to November 29, 2024, at MidiVision-DAPC’s studios in Lekki, Lagos. It is structured in two 7-day immersive modules, where trainees will receive practical experience in sound recording, editing, Foley, mixing, and mastering using industry-standard tools and techniques.

MidiVision is a leading force in sound design and audio post-production in West Africa, widely known for its state-of-the-art facilities and innovative training programs. The company works to advance the Industry through the Digital Audio Post Collective (DAPC), a network of top audio creatives, including composers, film and TV scorers, sound designers, and post-production engineers. Together, they maintain the highest standards in TV, film, and music production.

This groundbreaking training initiative is the first of its kind in the region and is part of MidiVision-DAPC’s broader mission to improve the quality of audio production in the TV, film, and documentary sectors. By providing world-class technical training, the program aims to equip participants with the necessary skills to compete on a global level in an increasingly dynamic industry.

Reflecting on the vision behind this initiative, Dr. Bayo Adepetun, Founder and CEO of MidiVision-DAPC, and a respected music and sound design expert shared his personal journey: “In 2020, after an exhilarating 32-year journey in audio production, I found myself at a crossroads. I had the option to embrace semi-retirement or ignite a new venture that would leave a lasting legacy for future generations of audio engineers and sound designers. Choosing the latter was an easy decision.”

He further explained the challenges that inspired the initiative: “The state of the audio post industry in our country felt like a surgeon trying to perform surgery with a fork and knife. There’s incredible talent here, but many lack the technical training necessary to compete internationally. This realization led to the creation of the first Dolby Atmos Studio on the continent and, soon after, a second unit. Despite these technological advancements, a major gap remains in the post-production skills of our sound engineers and mixers. Our goal is to bridge this gap and help local talent rise to global standards.”

Through this training, MidiVision-DAPC aims to close the skills gap, empowering a new generation of audio professionals. The program’s long-term goal is to expand its reach and improve the sound quality of African-produced TV, film, and documentary content.