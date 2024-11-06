LASG: We’re Putting Up  Robust Call-up System at Lekki-Epe Corridor

In a bid to streamline truck movement along the Lekki-Epe Corridor and prevent the challenges faced at Apapa, the Lagos State Government, in partnership with Callup Technology, is implementing a robust Call-Up System designed to ensure smooth operations in the area.

Speaking on the development, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun Osiyemi, clarified that contrary to recent media reports, the Call-Up System is being fine-tuned to create a seamless and efficient solution. The initiative aims to prevent congestion and enhance safety by avoiding the bottlenecks previously experienced at Apapa.

Osiyemi explained that the training of key stakeholders is already underway, with members of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum Tanker Drivers receiving hands-on experience with the system’s software. “In addition to NUPENG, all Free Zones, including the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote and Lagos Free Zone have been integrated into the Call-Up System,” he noted.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, emphasised that lessons learned from the Apapa/ Tincan corridor are being applied to ensure a more efficient rollout. “I was involved in the Apapa Port call-up, and we are determined to avoid the same mistakes. Our goal is to ensure that all stakeholders are aligned when the Lekki system goes live,” Giwa stated.

Managing Director of Call Technology Services Limited, Mr. Timi Koleolu, echoed these sentiments, noting that while the system is ready for deployment, collaboration remains key. “We are committed to carrying all stakeholders along in this process to ensure that the system is robust enough to manage the complexities of the Lekki-Epe Corridor,” he said.