Rev. Peter Aderemi Awomoyi: Tears and Joy as the Saint Marches Home

By Raheem Akingbolu

At 84, Rev. Peter Aderemi Awomoyi, a clergy and community leader extraordinaire, was no longer a young man. He came, saw, and conquered. He excelled as a teacher, preacher, and community leader. But despite his accomplishments, his death threw his people off balance when he breathed his last, transforming mortality to celestial sainthood on Thursday, August 29, 2024. His death came exactly 20 years after that of his wife. The reason for this is simple: Rev. Awomoyi was to his people what the biblical Moses was to the Israelites. He was not only a symbol of hope but also a reformer who put human and community development far above personal interest. He used the pulpit to teach morals and the power of faith, winning many souls for Christ. He was a great man of God, highly devoted, living and practicing what he preached, and likewise preaching what he practiced. He was a frank man who never deviated from sound doctrines as taught by the Bible. He remained firm till the end of his earthly race, always taking a stand for what he believed.

Unlike many people of his status, the late Reverend was easy to access, maintaining an open-door policy throughout his lifetime. He related well with everyone, regardless of status, age, or level of education. His Lagos home was always a Mecca of sorts for people seeking counseling or other assistance.

Born on June 29, 1940, Rev. Awomoyi was one of those men ordained by God to work in His ministry, and he died a veteran in that regard. From the records, Rev. Awomoyi, who worked in many states, including Ekiti and Lagos, was appointed the pioneer Overseer of the Apostolic Faith Churches in the Lagos North District, later christened Faith City Regional Services, and now known as Faith City Area. He was a Member of the Board of Trustees of Crawford University. In that capacity, he served as the de facto Chaplain of the University before the University Chapel was established.

As pointed out by the current Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Reuben Jiya Kolo, who worked closely with Baba, the late man of God served meritoriously in that capacity to the admiration of all stakeholders. Prof. Jiya Kolo described Rev. Awomoyi as a fearless and forthright man of God. “His life, godly mien, exemplary godly leadership, humane and humble disposition, dedication to service will ever be remembered and treasured,” the university don stated. He further described Baba as one of God’s faithful soldiers and a passionate advocate of the Apostolic Faith Church motto, “Africa for Christ”.

On October 17 and 18, 2024, when the children, grandchildren, and family members of this amiable man of God gathered in Lagos to bid him farewell, hundreds of Nigerians, including those who had never met him, stood by the family to celebrate a soul who had touched others. Indeed, it was a moment of sober reflection for lovers of Christ and hypocrites alike. In Rev. Awomoyi, the real meaning of accepting Christ was exemplified, teaching those who met or heard about him lessons in humility and faithfulness to God.

During his lifetime, friends and colleagues called him Baba Aanu, obviously in respect of his daughter Aanu (Mercy), but Baba lived up to the name through his pleasant, kind, and compassionate lifestyle. This writer became attracted to Baba not through any of his biological children but through a son-in-law, Temitope Ajayi, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media. Every year, Ajayi paid tribute to the old man on his birthday. After his death, Ajayi told the world that one of the kindest men ever lived had passed on. He stated that his relationship with Baba Awomoyi moved through four stages, from curiosity to acknowledgement, from acknowledgement to recognition, and finally from recognition to admiration.

“It gladdens my heart greatly that he found me worthy of his trust. Baba transited with absolute confidence that his family and legacy will be well preserved. I will forever cherish his steadfastness, forthrightness, integrity, and sense of duty. Baba was a strong man of faith who yielded wholly and completely to God. Now, he has gone home to meet his Maker, whom he served till the end,” Ajayi said in one of his tributes.

No wonder Ajayi took the late Reverend’s burial as seriously as he respected and adored him during his lifetime. He brought together the crème de la crème of society, including government officials, to the burial ceremony of his departed and beloved father-in-law.

Thus, the remains of Ajayi’s father-in-law were committed to earth amidst pomp and glee, marking the end of an era.

The two-day event commenced with a wake-keep at Rev. Awomoyi’s residence in Lagos on Thursday, October 17, 2024, setting the stage for a dignified celebration. The commemorative events included lying in state at the deceased’s residence, a solemn church service on Friday morning, October 18, 2024, at Apostolic Faith Church, WECA Headquarters, followed by a private interment ceremony at the Trumpet Shall Sound Cemetery, Faith City, Igbesa, Ogun State.

The climax of the event was a grand reception held at the Blue Roof Events Centre in Agidingbi, Lagos State. Several guests and family members of the Awomoyi family gathered at the event venue to celebrate the life of the distinguished reverend.

As he embarks on his final journey, may perpetual light guide him home.