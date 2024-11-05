Released 114 #EndBadGovernance Protesters Arrive State House

* Shettima to receive them on behalf of Tinubu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

All the 114 released #EndBadGovernance protesters (minors and adults), who were last week arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force and discharged on Tuesday by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, have arrived the State House, Abuja.

Justice Obiora Egwatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had earlier struck out the case against the protesters as requested by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

They are to be received at the State House Auditorium by Vice-President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and handed over to their respective state governors.

Governors of Kaduna, Uba Sani and Kano, Abba Yusuf, are already on ground for the ceremony.

The Ministers of Education, Tunji Alausa; Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda; Environment, Balarabe Lawal; Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Tanko Sununu are also present.

The Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement North-west, Abdullahi Yakasai;

Deputy State President, Senator Jubrin Barau and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Bichi, sre also on ground to receive the protesters.

Details later…