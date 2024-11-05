  • Tuesday, 5th November, 2024

Released 114 #EndBadGovernance Protesters Arrive State House

Breaking | 6 hours ago

* Shettima to receive them on behalf of Tinubu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

All the 114 released #EndBadGovernance protesters (minors and adults), who were last week arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force and discharged on Tuesday by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, have arrived the State House, Abuja.

Justice Obiora Egwatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had earlier struck out the case against the protesters as requested by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

They are to be received at the State House Auditorium by Vice-President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and handed over to their respective state governors. 

Governors of Kaduna, Uba Sani and Kano, Abba Yusuf, are already on ground for the ceremony.

The Ministers of Education, Tunji Alausa; Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda; Environment, Balarabe Lawal; Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Tanko Sununu are also present.

The Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement North-west, Abdullahi Yakasai;

Deputy State President, Senator Jubrin Barau and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Bichi, sre also on ground to receive the protesters.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.