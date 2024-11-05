Nigeria Food Summit Partners RCBC to Develop Hospitality Businesses

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

An inaugural Nigeria Food Summit that will reshape the future of Nigeria’s food industry tagged ‘Nigeria Food Summit 2024’, will take place in March 2025.

The Summit is set to partner with the Restaurants Cafe Bars and Clubs Association, ( RCBC), an Association of hospitality business owners to pioneer the development of the Nigerian Food and Hospitality scene.

The Convener of the Summit, Gbolabo Gibbs Adebakin said the Nigeria Food Summit will be the first-of-its-kind event as according to him, it will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders from across the food ecosystem, including farmers, chefs, agribusinesses, food manufacturers, policymakers, investors, researchers, and more, to celebrate Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage and promote sustainable practices.

With the theme: “An Emerging Industry: A United Front”, Adebakin said the summit, symbolizes the collective efforts needed to elevate Nigeria as a global hub for culinary excellence.

He said the event will serve as a platform for innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing, creating opportunities for sustainable growth in the food industry, saying attendees will engage in thoughtful dialogue on the future of Nigerian cuisine, discover new growth pathways, and network with industry leaders.

Adebakin said there will be a Pre-Summit Closed-Door conversation in the lead-up to the main event.

He said the pre-Summit Closed-Door Conversation will take place on November 13th, 2024, offering a space for key stakeholders to discuss strategic insights and align on a shared vision for the industry.

He said this exclusive session will set the stage for the larger conversations that will unfold in March next year and offering deeper insight into the goals of the summit and how various stakeholders can contribute to its success.

“This summit is more than just a platform for dialogue—it’s an opportunity to catalyze the untapped potential of Nigeria’s food sector. We are building a future where Nigerian cuisine and food production are globally recognized, sustainable, and innovative”, he said.

“The Nigeria Food Summit will feature:

Keynote Speeches & Panel Discussions, delivered by industry experts, policymakers, and global thought leaders”, he further said.

He said there will also be Master classes and Workshops to be led by renowned chefs and food industry professionals on best practices, sustainability, and culinary innovation.

” It will also feature culinary showcases and Live Cooking Demonstrations: highlighting Nigeria’s diverse and dynamic food culture; networking opportunities: Strategic matchmaking and business engagements to foster collaborations and investments; showcasing innovative products and services from food industry startups and established brands”, he said.