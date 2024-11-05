  • Tuesday, 5th November, 2024

Eschew Corruption in All Ramifications, Bowen VC Urges Graduands

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Vice Chancellor, Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, Professor Jonathan Babalola over the weekend charged the school’s graduating students to eschew corruption in all ramifications in the country.

Professor Babalola while speaking at the convocation ceremony of the University in Iwo at the weekend noted that “if the over 900 graduates shunned corrupt act and uphold integrity as their watchword the country would be a better place to live for everyone.”

According to him “try to exclude corruption in all your endeavours, be good ambassadors of Bowen University to make change in our country, if this is adhered to by all, Nigeria will be a better place for all and sundry.”

He stressed that “Our nation, as well as the global community at large, needs enlightened, educated, well-prepared, and disciplined young men and women who are dedicated to the betterment of society. What the world requires is not a cohort of irresponsible and reckless youths, but a generation that will positively influence and elevate our society rather than being a source of torment and anguish”.

Also in his remarks at the event, President Nigeria Baptist Convention, Dr Israel Akanji, asked the students to impact on the society without looking back, nothing that they must interrupt the ongoing menace in the society to make impact.

Akanji said “Go and interrupt interruptions. Go and undo what has been done by thieves and the robbers of the Jerusalem-Jericho Roads of our generation in Nigeria and all over the world, even if it will interrupt your own journey for a while. Go and interrupt interruptions so that lives will be better for all”, he noted.

