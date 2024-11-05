Enugu Govt, Anammco Partner to Train Youths on Automotive Industry Skills

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State Government has partnered with indigenous vehicle manufacturing company, ANAMMCO to train youths in the state on Automotive industry skills.

The training, which began with orientation, is expected to expose the trainees to in-plant skills training in panel beating, fibre glass technology, electrical electronics engineering practice, motor vehicle spraying and painting, upholstery, welding and fabrication in the next seven weeks.

Welcoming the participants, the Executive Director, Corporate Services ANAMMCO, Uche Okeke, said that the training was conceived by the company and the Enugu State Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“The in- plant training programme is one of the numerous gains of Enugu State citizens and residents from Governor Peter Mbah’s commitment to job creation and human capital development through State patronage of local manufacturers that have been neglected in the past despite their huge economic potentials,” he said.

He noted that the training is one of the unique approaches that highlights the private sector approach to the delivery of laudable projects with excellent cost effectiveness, adding that it will also transfer knowledge that will skill up the youths needed skills in the automotive industry.

“This in-plant training programme is the first of many to follow in the strategic partnership agreement between Governor Mbah led Enugu State and ANAMMCO Ltd,” he said. “The idea is that at the end, Enugu state will have the highest population youths with viable skills in various industrial sectors that will be sought after globally for employment.

Earlier, the Chief Operations Officer of ANAMMCO, Ben Ejindu, advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity as it will help them become financial independent and creat jobs.