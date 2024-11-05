Ekiti to Foster Culture of Innovation, Entrepreneurship in Devt Agenda

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Government yesterday emphasised its Commitment to ensure fostering of culture and entrepreneurship in its avowed agenda of promoting the values of the state.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who stated this in Ado-Ekiti, at the opening of an innovation summit and festival, vowed to deploy all available resources, and assistance, humanly possible, towards making the dream become a reality.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Habibat Adubiaro, said the government was targeting a situation whereby a brighter future for the younger generation would be guaranteed through creative and other alternative means that are decent.

“As we are gathered here today, we acknowledge the tremendous potential of our youths, who are the driving force behind the Ekiti ‘S innovation ecosystem.

“This has reinforced the commitment of the present administration to providing the necessary support, resources, and infrastructure needed to enable them thrive in the digital era,” the governor said.

According to the governor, with the recently established initiatives like the Ekiti Startup Garage, which serves as a hub for ideas to flourish, and transform into groundbreaking solutions for both local and global challenges, Ekiti is already moving towards a prosperous, technologically driven economy.

“As such, we are poised to be at the front row of digitalised economies within the nation,” Oyebanji said.

Earlier in an address of welcome, the State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Digital Economy, Mr Oluwaseun Fakuade, said the summit had become necessary because it was the resolve of the present administration to transform the state on the path of creativity and innovation.

The commissioner explained that it had always been the target of the present administration, under Governor Oyebanji to position Ekiti as a beacon of innovation, contributing to Nigeria’s overall economic development and enhancing the prosperity of the people of the state.

He therefore, enjoined participants to take the contents of the summit seriously, so as to justify the trust, for which the summit was conceptualised.